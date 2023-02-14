Open in App
Spotswood, NJ
Chargers Junior Varsity Girls Basketball Team Moves into GMC Tournament Semifinals

By Dawn Miller,

10 days ago

SPOTSWOOD, NJ - The top seeded Spotswood High School girls junior varsity basketball team defeated eighth seeded South Plainfield High School's JV team 47-28 on Monday in the quarterfinals to advance in the Greater Middlesex Conference Junior Varsity Tournament. Tatum Jones led the Chargers' offense with 15 points. Ella Calandruccio put up 13 points. Alex Nault had nine points and pulled down nine rebounds. Danielle Salvesen grabbed eight rebounds. Gabby Barasch chipped in six points. Next up for the Chargers is the GMC semifinals.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48qjrv_0kmMbA4Q00

