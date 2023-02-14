Stoneman Douglas Boys Basketball Lose Nailbiter in District Final

PARKLAND, FL- The Stoneman Douglas Boys Basketball Team lost their District Final in a close game to Deerfield Beach on Saturday night by a score of 81-80. The good news for the Eagles is that the teams will face each other again next week in the State Playoffs.

The MSD Boys are 19-7 on the year, finishing second in District 13 of Class 7A. They earn the 6th seed in the State Regional Playoffs and Deerfield Beach are the 3rd seed. The two teams face off in the State Regional Quarterfinals on Thursday evening, February 14, 2023, at Deerfield Beach. The winner will advance in State Playoffs while the loser's season will be finished.

Tip off for the game is set for 7 p.m. The winner of the Stoneman Douglas - Deerfield Beach game will play the winner of the Miami Palmetto - Coral Glades game.

