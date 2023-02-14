Open in App
Fort Pierce, FL
See more from this location?
WPTV West Palm Beach

Police investigate suspicious death of man in Fort Pierce

By Allen Cone,

10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2f47HQ_0kmMaoDZ00

The Fort Pierce Police Department is investigating a suspicious death of a man, the agency said Monday.

At approximately 1:30 p.m., officers responded to the area of South 18 th Street in reference to a suspicious death.

Officers found the body of an unknown deceased male.

The cause of death is unknown at this time. Officers are conducting an active investigation.

Anyone with information about this case, or has witnessed any suspicious activity in the area, should call Detective Troy Carter at 772-332-9646 or tcarter@fppd.org . Tips can also be reported anonymously to Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers, at 800-273-TIPS (8477).

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Fort Pierce, FL newsLocal Fort Pierce, FL
Palm Beach art dealer pleads guilty in high-end art fraud scheme
Palm Beach, FL2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Belle Glade man accused of possessing gun on school campus
Belle Glade, FL21 hours ago
Police: Man targeted in fatal shooting at Howard Park
West Palm Beach, FL2 days ago
Port St. Lucie Police Department police restarts drone program
Port Saint Lucie, FL1 day ago
Person found dead in canal bank
Loxahatchee, FL2 days ago
Man tied to Lyft driver killing charged with first-degree murder in other case
Palm Beach Gardens, FL2 days ago
2 in custody after deputy-involved shooting, another hit by U-Haul
Royal Palm Beach, FL5 days ago
Sinkhole opens on Kanner Highway's left lane
Stuart, FL1 day ago
Palm City man pleads guilty to $55M investment fraud scheme
Palm City, FL17 hours ago
Police: Argument over buying woman drink led to Singer Island hotel shooting
Riviera Beach, FL6 days ago
Port St. Lucie woman reunites with medical personnel who saved her life
Port Saint Lucie, FL1 day ago
Community hosts walk for missing man from Pahokee
Pahokee, FL4 days ago
Palm Beach County to equip all county-owned drawbridges with AI camera system
Jupiter, FL2 days ago
Police to make changes after reckless driving concerns
West Palm Beach, FL7 days ago
Orlando reporter shot and killed attended Dreyfoos School of the Arts
Orlando, FL1 day ago
Chaotic car gatherings turn violent for West Palm Beach family
West Palm Beach, FL7 days ago
Mental health evaluation granted for Matthew Flores
Palm Beach Gardens, FL1 day ago
Lake Worth Beach Street Painting Festival to return with over 600 artists
Lake Worth, FL1 day ago
Honda Classic Cares helps Glades-area nonprofit consistently feed families
Belle Glade, FL5 hours ago
20th Annual Palm Beach Show continues at convention center in West Palm Beach
West Palm Beach, FL4 days ago
Stuart business owner encounters 'travel nightmare'
Stuart, FL2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy