Amber Ruffin to Topline NBC Comedy

Amber Ruffin is plotting a move to primetime.

The host of Peacock’s Amber Ruffin Show and writer and performer on Late Night With Seth Meyers will star in, write and executive produce a comedy pilot called Non-Evil Twin at NBC . Former Black-ish and Kenan showrunner Kenny Smith is writing and exec producing with Ruffin, and Late Night writer-performer Jenny Hagel will also executive produce. Olivia Morris is a co-EP.

Universal Television is behind the project. Ruffin and Hagel (via their Straight to Cards production company) and Smith all have overall deals at the studio.

The multicamera Non-Evil Twin follows a woman (Ruffin) who is forced to step into her sister’s role as the leader of a Fortune 500 company — despite knowing little about business and even less about the way her sister has been running the corporation.

Ruffin has hosted, written and executive produced three seasons of The Amber Ruffin Show on Peacock. She has earned five Emmy nominations for writing, once for her Peacock show and four times as part of the Late Night team.

Ruffin and Hagel formed Straight to Cards last year and signed an overall deal with Universal TV. Non-Evil Twin is the first project to stem from the deal.

Non-Evil Twin joins the mockumentary St. Denis Medical on NBC’s comedy pilot slate for the 2023-24 season. Keep up with broadcast development for next season with The Hollywood Reporter’s pilot guide .