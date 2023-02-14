Stray dog seen often at Eppley Airfield is looking for 'fur-ever home'

For the last six years, a yellow lab has been living near Eppley Airfield. People would report her but then she would disappear.

Nine months ago, a couple finally caught her.

Piper was hit by several cars and got in a fight with a raccoon but survived it all.

A Lincoln couple rescued her and took Piper to the Capitol Humane Society.

Later, she came back to Omaha through Muddy Paws Second Chance Rescue, where she has been recovering.

Now she's ready for a new home.

“Right now we are waiting for someone who thinks she might be a good fit for them. She needs somebody who understands she won't be a regular household kind of dog. (She) will probably always fear humans and shy away from anything she is nervous about. She was by herself for so long that she is content to be by herself even though she is in the house,” said Colleen Vanscoy, Muddy Paws Second Chance Rescue.

If you're interested in meeting piper visit Muddy Paws’ website .

