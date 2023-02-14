Open in App
Baltimore County, MD
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
The Baltimore Sun

Pedestrian killed in U.S. 40 crash in Rosedale, Baltimore County Police say

By Dan Belson, Baltimore Sun,

10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1B0mNX_0kmMXXch00
A 32-year-old man died Monday morning after being struck by a car and a dump truck on Pulaski Highway, according to the Baltimore County Police Department. Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun/TNS

A 32-year-old man died Monday morning after being struck by a car and a dump truck on Pulaski Highway, according to the Baltimore County Police Department.

Andrew M. Nelson was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on westbound U.S. 40 near Berk Avenue in Rosedale, police said in a news release.

Police were dispatched to the crash at about 6:30 a.m. Monday and determined Nelson had entered the roadway as a 2012 Volkswagen approached. The Volkswagen and a dump truck struck Nelson, police said. Both drivers remained at the scene.

The Baltimore County Police Department Crash Team is still investigating the collision.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Comments / 0

Community Policy