High school sports roundup (Feb. 13)

A roundup of varsity action. Jen Rynda/Baltimore Sun/TNS

Here’s a roundup of high school varsity action from Monday, Feb. 13.

Girls basketball

Manchester Valley 37, Hereford 32: In a defensive battle, Manchester Valley had a little more offensive balance to earn the nonconference win. The Mavericks’ Autumn Stottlemire and the Bulls’ Lauren Kraft shared the game-high each with 14 points. Lauren Orner added 10 for Hereford, but Manchester Valley got nine from Reese Kresslein, seven from Carmaya Bowman and five from Emma Penczek.

Westminster 55, Owings Mills 31: The Owls close the regular season 16-5. Maddy Gassman led the win with 13 points. Kaylen Battle added 11, Maddie Stauder had 10, Carlie Roseway scored eight and Emily Conklin finished with seven.

South Carroll 68 Glenelg 35. The Cavaliers had three players score in double figures. Harley McKee led all scorers with 31 points. Kylie Malone added 15 points and Shannon McTavish added 11 to help the Cavs win at home. Glenelg was led by Lauren LaPointe’s 14 points.

Catonsville 38, Century 37: The Knights were edged by the Comets. Despite the loss, Harli Hamlett led Century (10-11) with 15 points. Mia Graff was right behind her with 14 and Mackenzie Mowder finished with seven.

Southern 56, Patuxent 8: Ava Wooster scored 20 points and grabbed 14 rebounds in the win. Presley Marks backed her with 12 points and Gabrielle Tompkins chipped in seven.

Broadneck 59, Frederick Douglass 21: The Bruins led 22-4 after the first quarter en route to their fifth straight win. Katelyn Kearns led with 10 points. Malaika Latif added nine points.

North Harford 37, North East 29: Jenna Amhrein and Caroline Nicholson each scored 10 points to lead the Hawks’ win. Nicholson also grabbed 10 rebounds and Amhrein picked up eight steals to go with five assists. Lillian Duffy added seven points and seven rebounds. Peyton Dawson also had seven rebounds.

Havre De Grace 51, Perryville 28: Senior Carla Dunson led the Warriors with 16 points. Freshman Ryleigh Curry and Junior Azareya Whiting each added 12 points in the win.

Boys basketball

South Carroll 61, Glenelg 55: Owen Scott scored 25 points to lead the Cavaliers in the win, as Peter Borghans added 14 points. For Glenelg (7-11), Will Piwowarski had 11 points, while Ty Johnson chipped in 10.

Liberty 62, Franklin 50: The Lions (16-5) built a 31-18 halftime lead and cruised to the win. Tyler Downs led the win with 15 points, Cam Hodges added 13 points and Cole Jernigan scored 12. Rocco Knight led Frankin with 13 points. Rahkai Buynum added 12.

Westminster 50, Owings Mills 45: Chance Byrnes led the Owls with 12 points, six assists, five steals and four rebounds Ashton Stewart, Grayson Bradley and Kyle Hoot all added nine points. Willy Anye added 12 rebounds and five steals.

Hereford 49, Manchester Valley 45: The Bulls opened up a 17-7 lead after one quarter and held off a late Mavericks rally. Brendan Luddy had a game-high 20 points for the Mavericks. Will Cuneo added 13 points.

Old Mill 64, Howard 57: Old Mill outscored Howard, 42-33, in the second half overcoming a two-point halftime deficit. Jordan Miller scored 16 points, while Ryan Stacy and Dwayne Campbell each scored 11. For Howard (8-10), Griffin Garner had 14 points, while Aiden Adamitis chipped in 11.

Southern 56, College Park Academy 30: The Bulldogs got 19 points, four assists and three steals in the win. Sabin Cordua added 13 points. Defensively, Ethan Sheffey had six steals.

Arundel 82, Calvert 32: The Wildcats were led by Noah Frayer with 18 points. Aqeel Sana, Devon Marshall and Dayo Awosika each had 11 points.

Towson 74, Lansdowne 63: Quint Fryer hit four 3-pointers and poured in 26 to lead the Generals. Pat Lovas, Jackson Kanzler and Khryi Dorsey all added 11 points. Kajuan Kaufman added seven assists and four steals.

To submit scores and stats, email mdscores@baltsun.com with a full box score, including first and last names of the players.