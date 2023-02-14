Open in App
California State
See more from this location?
WANE 15

Winner of record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot finally comes forward

By Marc SternfieldAddy Bink,

10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Uv5Yy_0kmMWya500

( KTLA ) – After more than three months, a winner has finally claimed the record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot, won by a single ticket sold in California.

On Monday, California Lottery officials teased a “big announcement” set for Tuesday.

“We will show #CaliforniaEducation a whole lot of LOVE on #ValentinesDay when we unveil the sole winner of the record-breaking $2.04 billion #Powerball #jackpot from November,” California Lottery tweeted .

The lottery’s message indicates the winner is an individual rather than a group of individuals who pooled their funds. In accordance with California law, the name of the winner will be announced Tuesday.

Why California Mega Millions, Powerball prizes can be bigger than in other states

The winning ticket was purchased at Joe’s Service Center in Altadena, just east of Los Angeles. The owner, Joe Chahayed, has already received a $1 million prize for selling the ticket, lottery officials said.

The $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot – with a cash value of $997.6 million – reached the world record-setting size in November after 41 consecutive drawings without a jackpot winner (and a suspenseful drawing-night delay prompted by technical issues). Since drawings happen on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday, it may also stand as the only Powerball jackpot to be hit on Election Day after the hourslong technical snafu pushed results into the early hours of Tuesday.

Though it’s unclear why exactly the winner didn’t claim their prize until now, part of the wait may have been due to the thorough vetting process winners undergo in California.

“We have a very thorough process internally, at least here in California, to vet big winners,” Carolyn Becker, deputy director of public affairs for the California Lottery, told Nexstar last month . “We don’t even call them winners until they’re cleared by that security review.”

Becker explains the process can take weeks or even months as lottery staff, which includes security and law enforcement officials, work to determine whether the claimant is, in fact, a winner and not a scammer before announcing the victory and granting the prize.

The $2.04 billion Powerball ticket holder not only faces an intense vetting process but some tough, life-altering questions before they can pocket the funds. The biggest was likely be whether to take the lump sum payment of $997.6 million or the annuity option of 29 annual payments that increase by 5% each year. Their decision is expected to be announced Tuesday.

Powerball jackpot: Here’s where the most winning tickets have been sold

Proceeds from California Lottery ticket sales support public schools and colleges . Since the California Lottery began in 1985, California schools have received more than $39 billion in funding. In fiscal year 2020-21, the Lottery contributed $1.8 billion to public schools.

If you’re interested in seeing where lottery money is being put to use in your area, the California Lottery has an interactive map and a searchable database for local school districts on its website .

The website also includes detailed reports of the most recent contributions and additional resources for those who want to play the lottery responsibly.

KTLA’s Travis Schlepp contributed to this report.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
FWPD: Arrest made in Bunt Drive shooting
Fort Wayne, IN1 day ago
Former NFL player arrested after incident with son, son’s boyfriend
Brownsburg, IN1 day ago
Motion reveals prosecutor’s reasons for sealing court documents in Delphi murder case
Delphi, IN2 days ago
Blackhawk clinches middle school title with buzzer beater
Fort Wayne, IN1 day ago
Illinois’ most expensive home on the market occupies 8 city lots in Chicago’s Lincoln Park
Chicago, IL1 hour ago
Purdue University warns of basketball ticket scams on GroupMe, Facebook Marketplace
West Lafayette, IN1 day ago
Columbia City trio inks college choices
Columbia City, IN22 hours ago
Indianapolis Indians keep team name and partner with local tribe, other groups respond
Indianapolis, IN1 day ago
East Palestine residents file class-action against Norfolk Southern
East Palestine, OH2 hours ago
Connecticut middle school teacher saves man from burning van
Manchester, CT2 hours ago
Walmart to close two more ‘underperforming’ stores, company confirms
Portland, OR23 hours ago
State prosecutors cross-examine Alex Murdaugh as he testifies in his double murder trial
Walterboro, SC6 hours ago
Heritage soccer’s Cain chooses Trine
Angola, IN22 hours ago
Manchester’s Conley named HCAC Coach of the Year
North Manchester, IN1 day ago
11 Bishop Luers seniors sign for college
Fort Wayne, IN19 hours ago
Indiana Tech men’s, women’s basketball advance to WHAC tournament semifinals
Fort Wayne, IN18 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy