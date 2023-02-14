Donovan Mitchell unleashes nasty, ankle-breaking move in Cavaliers win over Spurs

"I've had a few like that," Mitchell said. "I just don't remember the last time.
"That's kind of like my go to in those situations. But it's been a while."
Fans at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse let out audible oohs and aahs.
Mitchell immediately followed the highlight maneuver by making a 3-pointer with 1:30 left in the second quarter. The jump shot helped him reach 23 points in the first half on 9-of-12 (75%) shooting, including 5 of 8 from 3-point range (62.5%).
Mitchell finished with a game-high 41 points on 16-of-26 shooting (61.5%), including 6 of 13 on 3-pointers (46.2%), to help the Cavs (38-22) capture their seventh consecutive victory. It was his sixth game this season with 40-plus points.
Swingman Keldon Johnson led the Spurs (14-44) with 25 points. Rookie guard Malaki Branham, a St. Vincent-St. Mary and Ohio State product, added 18 points in his first NBA game in Cleveland.
But Mitchell stole the show. He has been selected to four All-Star games, the first three as a member of the Utah Jazz. A September trade acquisition of the Cavs, Mitchell will start an All-Star game for the first time Sunday in a familiar setting — Salt Lake City, Utah.
Perhaps he'll unleash some more jaw-dropping moves then.
