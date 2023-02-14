Open in App
Cleveland, OH
Akron Beacon Journal

Donovan Mitchell unleashes nasty, ankle-breaking move in Cavaliers win over Spurs

By Nate Ulrich, Akron Beacon Journal,

10 days ago
CLEVELAND — Cavaliers All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell made one of those nasty moves people will be talking about for a while.

Late in the first half of the Cavaliers' 117-109 win Monday night over the San Antonio Spurs, Mitchell caught a pass from point guard Darius Garland, started dribbling to his right near the top of the key and then sent rookie forward Jeremy Sochan stumbling and crashing to the floor with a between-the-legs crossover to his left.

"I've had a few like that," Mitchell said. "I just don't remember the last time.

"That's kind of like my go to in those situations. But it's been a while."

Fans at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse let out audible oohs and aahs.

Mitchell immediately followed the highlight maneuver by making a 3-pointer with 1:30 left in the second quarter. The jump shot helped him reach 23 points in the first half on 9-of-12 (75%) shooting, including 5 of 8 from 3-point range (62.5%).

Mitchell finished with a game-high 41 points on 16-of-26 shooting (61.5%), including 6 of 13 on 3-pointers (46.2%), to help the Cavs (38-22) capture their seventh consecutive victory. It was his sixth game this season with 40-plus points.

Swingman Keldon Johnson led the Spurs (14-44) with 25 points. Rookie guard Malaki Branham, a St. Vincent-St. Mary and Ohio State product, added 18 points in his first NBA game in Cleveland.

But Mitchell stole the show. He has been selected to four All-Star games, the first three as a member of the Utah Jazz. A September trade acquisition of the Cavs, Mitchell will start an All-Star game for the first time Sunday in a familiar setting — Salt Lake City, Utah.

Perhaps he'll unleash some more jaw-dropping moves then.

Nate Ulrich can be reached at nulrich@thebeaconjournal.com.

On Twitter: @ByNateUlrich.

