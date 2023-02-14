Open in App
Saint Louis, MO
Sportsnaut

Reports: Cardinals give extension to exec John Mozeliak

By Sportsnaut,

10 days ago

John Mozeliak will remain as the St. Louis Cardinals’ president of baseball operations through 2025 after agreeing to a contract extension with the team, multiple media outlets reported Monday.

Prior to the extension, Mozeliak was due to be entering the final season of his contract.

Mozeliak, 54, has been in his current position since June 2017 after serving as the team’s general manager for the previous decade. In the 15 years he has been in the two jobs, the Cardinals have posted winning records each season and advanced to the playoffs 10 times.

St. Louis beat the Texas Rangers in seven games during the 2011 World Series and lost to the Boston Red Sox in six games in the 2013 World Series.

Mozeliak began his baseball career in the Colorado Rockies’ front office from 1993-95. When Rockies assistant general manager Walt Jocketty left Colorado to become St. Louis’ general manager in 1995, he brought Mozeliak with him. Mozeliak first worked in the Cardinals’ scouting department before becoming assistant GM and then taking over as GM when Jocketty exited.

Last season, the Cardinals won the National League Central title but were swept in a two-game wild-card series by the Philadelphia Phillies, who wound up advancing to the World Series.

Dating back to the 2019 NL Championship Series, when St. Louis was swept in four games by the Washington Nationals, the Cardinals have lost nine of their past 10 postseason games.

–Field Level Media

