Open in App
Pekin, IL
See more from this location?
WMBD/WYZZ

Reconstruction plans for Pekin’s splash pad approved

By Rebecca Brumfield,

10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wPk7D_0kmMULfW00

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — Pekin’s city council decided Monday night whether or not to move forward with reconstruction plans to the Park District’s splash pad on Court Street.

The proposal passed 5 to 1.

The reconstruction plan aims to improve the existing area to make it a fun activity center for the community.

City of Pekin discusses agreement with AMT

The same proposal also approved the bankrolling of half of the expense. The city will pay the park district an estimated $188,300 through an intergovernmental agreement. The funds were budgeted in this year’s fiscal plan.

The total estimated cost is $376,600.

The splash pad is located on Court Street at the city-owned riverfront park. The original splash pad was built in 2005.

You can read the proposal here .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CIProud.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Pekin, IL newsLocal Pekin, IL
State Week Arrives for Girls Wrestling, Boys Swimming
Bloomington, IL19 hours ago
Normal Community’s Jaheem Webber Making Big Strides This Season
Normal, IL2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Prep Sports Recap for Feb. 23, 2023
Peoria, IL13 hours ago
Girls Basketball Sectionals Start Tuesday
Peoria, IL3 days ago
Broken nose, teeth not slowing down Washington’s Addie Kimler
Washington, IL3 days ago
Montgomery’s Summer Dedication Has Lead to Big Winter for Bradley
Peoria, IL6 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy