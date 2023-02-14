Columbia Board of Education member leaves meeting, citing slew of legislation

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

Columbia Board of Education member Katherine Sasser said she could no longer fulfill her role on the board at Monday night's meeting.

She cited recent legislative bills in Missouri that she claims would prevent teachers from doing their job. Sasser joined the board in 2021, with her current term ending in 2024.

"Tonight, actively caring for myself requires me to disengage and physically remove myself from participating," Sasser said.

Sasser didn't clarify if she was resigning from the board.

"I respect and appreciate my responsibility as a board member," she said. "And I need to honor my humanity in this decision. I hope you all understand. Thank you."

Sasser cited attacks targeting identity prior to leaving the meeting.

"I find this communication unpleasant and unkind. I typically dismiss them as noise," Sasser said. "What speaks louder to me is the silence of our broader community. There's something particularly alienating when those of us that are most impacted are the ones that have to stand in the gap."

Sasser added that recent anti-transgender legislative bills are being discussed by Missouri Lawmakers.

"Please believe me, there's something very real and very tangible happening to many of us," Sasser said. "It's an attempt at an eraser, where stories are being erased. Black stories are being erased, trans youth are being erased, along with many others that I'm sure I can't see fully."

Sasser is the mother of a transgender girl and has previously been a vocal critic of prior legislation that has attempted to ban transgender athletes from participating in women's sports.

"Right now in Missouri, 28 bills attacking transgender young and LGBTQ individuals are being considered in our legislation," Sasser said. "At least half of these bills specifically target schools. These and other attempts like these were created to weaken public schools and distract us from the urgent work we must do to make sure all of our students can succeed."

Sasser showed emotion as she made her statement, and before leaving, members of the audience stood up and cheered and clapped as she exited the meeting.

ABC 17 News reached out to Sasser to ask her when/if she will be returning to the board.

