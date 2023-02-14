Open in App
Clearfield County, PA
See more from this location?
WTAJ

Aqua celebrates new water system in Clearfield County

By Tristan Klinefelter,

10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14fpe8_0kmMS5Pt00

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A water system impacting 4400 residents in Clearfield county now includes new features to ensure clean-filtered drinking water. It’s also giving added protection during emergencies throughout the community.

Clean and reliable water systems are important to many people in the world. Aqua Pennsylvania recently held a ribbon cutting to celebrate the completion of the harbor view well station project.

“So over the first ten years we’ve invested over 66 million dollars in the water and wastewater systems both systems were in the state of failure when we took ownership and we’ve made these investments to improve that reliability,” Aqua Pennsylvania Western Area Manager Zach Martin said.

The new system will provide clean drinking water as well as be used for fire protection.

“In that same tenure period, we’ve replaced 60% of the water mains in the system that improves the reliability and enhances the water quality also improves customer service,” Martin said.

A key to this new system is also having fire protection. Before this system, there were no hydrants throughout the Treasure Lake area now there are 50, and plans for more.

“Installation of fire hydrants we’ve installed 50 fire hydrants, more are on their way that improves reliability and there are some insurance benefits for the population as well,” Martin said.

They also expanded their water storage capabilities by adding a water tower that holds half a million gallons of water.

“We’ve installed a second water tower and doubled the capacity of the storage capacity of the drinking water system.”

The future includes replacing more water lines as well as placing more hydrants. But Aqua Pennsylvania is also open to moving throughout the Clearfield County Area.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newslette r

“So we’re going to continue our water main replacement programs,” Martin added. “That’s part of the biggest thing customers are going to see we’re always looking forward to opportunities to partner with the community of the township and city.”

These upgrades are just a small part of the $108,000,000 infrastructure improvements happening across western Pennsylvania.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wtaj.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Clearfield County, PA newsLocal Clearfield County, PA
Clearfield County woman sentenced in multi-county meth bust
Woodland, PA2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Meeting planned for Route 522 project in Huntingdon County
Shade Gap, PA1 day ago
Johnstown gives update on $24.4M city project
Johnstown, PA1 day ago
Water leak repairs may impact these State College businesses
State College, PA1 day ago
Dairy farm fire displaces 1,600 cows in Martinsburg
Martinsburg, PA1 day ago
Punxsutawney VFW fundraising to pave parking lot
Punxsutawney, PA2 days ago
Strike causes classes to be canceled for Pennsylvania school district
Clymer, PA1 day ago
Atherton Street construction to resume in State College
State College, PA1 day ago
Boy flown to hospital after firecracker explosion, Johnstown police report
Johnstown, PA19 hours ago
Altoona church hosting meal and clothing giveaway
Altoona, PA16 hours ago
Elk County man battling rare disease desperately looking for a new liver
Saint Marys, PA2 days ago
Elk County Footlighters new show set to kick off this week
Saint Marys, PA1 day ago
Altoona high school class reads African American books to elementary students
Altoona, PA18 hours ago
Johnstown man arrested after woman dies of fentanyl overdose
Johnstown, PA1 hour ago
PSP: Man jailed after trying to drive Hummer into Centre County home
Lock Haven, PA2 days ago
Mountain Fest 2023 is set to kickoff in Ridgway
Ridgway, PA2 days ago
Expert shares tips to protect your pet from skunk sprays
State College, PA1 day ago
Kids can enjoy a stuffed animal ‘sleepover’ in Cameron County
Emporium, PA2 days ago
Johnstown woman accused of chasing man with a knife
Johnstown, PA2 days ago
McCort comeback upsets Bellwood
Johnstown, PA16 hours ago
State Patty’s registered social events set to return after a decade, draws concern from Penn State
State College, PA1 day ago
Suspect at large after Altoona burglary
Altoona, PA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy