Open in App
Deadline

Bryan Cranston Says He Doesn’t Need A Job But Would Do A ‘Malcolm In The Middle’ Movie “If It Was A Great Idea”

By Armando Tinoco,

10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qOxwd_0kmMQqRr00

Bryan Cranston is now best known for portraying Walter White in Breaking Bad but before the AMC series he was the wacky father on Malcolm in the Middle . The comedy has been rumored to be getting a film treatment and Cranston said he would only be down to join “if it was a great idea.”

“It’s a possibility,” Cranston told The Independent about a film based on the Fox comedy saying that he had recently talked to the show’s creator Linwood Boomer. “He said he would think about it, and he got his writers together. If they can come up with a great idea, a legitimate idea, then he’ll pursue it. But if not, then nah.”

Cranston continued, “I don’t need a job. I’ve got plenty of jobs. I don’t need it, but I’d want it if it was a great idea.”

The actor spent seven seasons on the show playing Hal and shared the screen with Frankie Muniz who played Malcolm and Jane Kaczmarek was his wife Lois.

“It was seven years of glory,” Cranston said on his time on Malcolm in the Middle . “Going to work every day and making yourself and others laugh. That was my job.”

This is not the first time that Cranston has addressed rumors of a Malcolm in the Middle reboot. In January the actor talked to E! News about the possibility of reprising his role of Hal saying, “There was some talk about the possibility of doing, like, a reunion movie of Malcolm in the Middle . We had such a great family on that, and I certainly would be open to that if there was a good idea that came up — like, ‘Oh, that would be fantastic to explore what happened to this family 20 years later.’ I can’t believe it’s already that, but that would be fun to do.”

More from Deadline
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Tom Whitlock Dies: Oscar-Winning Co-Writer Of ‘Top Gun’ Hits ‘Take My Breath Away’ & ‘Danger Zone’ Was 68
Gallatin, TN19 hours ago
Magic Mountain Closes As Snow Begins To Fall North Of Los Angeles; Disneyland, Universal Studios Hollywood Staying Open
Los Angeles, CA20 hours ago
Chris Chesser Dies: ‘Major League’, ‘The Color Of War’ Producer Was 74
Los Angeles, CA3 days ago
Harvey Weinstein Sentenced To 16 Years Behind Bars In L.A. Rape Case; Producer Tells Court He Is “Innocent”
Los Angeles, CA23 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy