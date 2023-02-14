Amber Ruffin To Star In NBC Comedy Pilot ‘Non-Evil Twin’

NBC has handed out its latest comedy pilot to Non-Evil Twin , starring and written by Amber Ruffin .

The multi-camera pilot stars Ruffin as a woman who is forced to step in to her sister’s role as the leader of a Fortune 500 company despite knowing little about business and even less about the way her sister has been running the corporation.

It marks the first pilot for Ruffin, who wrote a book — You’ll Never Believe What Happens to Lacey — with her older sister Lacey Lamar, after she and her writing partner Jenny Hagel signed an overall deal with Universal Television, which will produce the potential series via their new production company Straight to Cards.

However, the move comes as Late Night with Seth Meyers writer Ruffin continues to scale back the amount of episodes of her own late-night show, The Amber Ruffin Show.

While the first two seasons of the Peacock series were weekly, Season 3 consisted of only five specials; going forward, the streamer will continue to develop specials of the show rather than weekly episodes.

Ruffin will write the pilot with Kenny Smith, who has served as co-showrunner on shows such as Black – ish and Kenan and signed his own overall deal with Universal Television in 2021.

The pair will exec produce alongside Hagel, with Straight to Cards’ Olivia Morris serving as co-exec producer.

It marks the latest comedy pilot order for NBC, which recently handed a pilot order to St. Denis Medical , a mockumentary-style workplace comedy from the Superstore and American Auto duo of Justin Spitzer and Eric Ledgin.