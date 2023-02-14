Ivanka Trump Reveals Son Was Rushed To Hospital Hours Before Daddy Donald Dissed Rihanna

Mega

While Donald Trump was busy trashing Rihanna 's Super Bowl LVII halftime performance , his daughter Ivanka revealed she experienced a terrifying family emergency, RadarOnline.com has learned.

As this outlet reported, Trump slammed Rihanna , labeling her 13-minute performance at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on Sunday an "epic fail" and "the single worst Halftime Show in Super Bowl history."

“This after insulting far more than half of our nation, which is already in serious DECLINE, with her foul and insulting language,” the ex-president continued. “Also, so much for her ‘Stylist.’”

Trump's comments about the singer came after he claimed Rihanna had "no talent" and just hours after Ivanka revealed #45's grandson was recently hospitalized.

Posting a photo of her six-year-old son, Theodore , at the hospital, Ivanka shared the scary details about his injury.

"This week I received a call from the school nurse that every parent dreads," the former first daughter wrote, revealing he "broke his wrist while playing soccer."

He was transported to the hospital via ambulance, with Ivanka and her husband, Jared Kushner , racing to his side.

"It was a bad break," Ivanka informed her followers, "but the capable EMT, doctors, nurses and Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital staff cared for Theo tenderly and professionally."

Praising the nurses and doctors for helping her child, Donald's daughter ended her announcement by writing, "Jared and I are so grateful to the doctors, nurses, EMTs, and hospital staff who cared for our son. With gratitude in our hearts, we have made a donation to the Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital."

Theo's grandfather has not addressed the injury — mainly because he was too busy slamming Rihanna on one of the biggest nights in her career.

Ivanka and her daddy haven't been seeing eye to eye lately.

She served as Donald's senior advisor in his administration but vowed to step away from politics last year as his 2024 presidential aspirations allegedly got in the way of her marriage.

Jared reportedly gave her an ultimatum — their union or the campaign trail.

"Jared recognized Donald had become radioactive, and he pushed Ivanka to abandon her father for the sake of their own reputations and the future of their children," an insider shared.

“They still have grand ambitions and consider themselves card-carrying power brokers. But Jared knew if Ivanka continued to stand by her dad, all of his big business connections would go out the window!”

Since then, Ivanka's put her husband and three children first.