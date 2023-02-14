Open in App
Angola, LA
WGNO

Inmate death at Louisiana State Penitentiary under investigation

By Paula Jones,

10 days ago

BATON ROUGE, LA (BRPROUD) – Louisiana officials are investigating the Monday, Feb. 13, death of an inmate at Angola State Prison, authorities say.

According to the Department of Corrections, Clifton Bell, 64, was operating a forklift when he fell from the machine and died.  The Department of Corrections and the West Feliciana Sheriff’s Office are working together to investigate the cause of his death.

Bell was serving a total of 90 years after being convicted of armed robbery, simple kidnapping, simple robbery, and two counts of simple escape in Jefferson and St. Tammany parishes.

Louisiana lawsuit alleges police killed fleeing Black man

Authorities say an autopsy will be performed to determine Bell’s cause of death.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

