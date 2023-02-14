Open in App
Montana State
See more from this location?
FOX4 News Kansas City

White House: US continuing to monitor for flying objects

By Stephanie Whiteside,

10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OeXyz_0kmMNZtD00

( NewsNation ) — White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said the U.S. is continuing to monitor the skies after three unidentified aerial objects were shot down over the weekend.

The influx of objects comes after the U.S. shot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon on Feb. 4. The Navy has been retrieving debris from that balloon for examination, which the Chinese government continues to insist was a civilian meteorological balloon.

China has denied any involvement with the latest three objects and many questions remain about the nature of the objects.

Lawmakers call for transparency amid aerial breaches

Kirby said the Biden administration began a review of China’s intelligence program when he took office, and determined the country has a high-altitude balloon program, which had also been operating under the previous administration.

Kirby described the benefit of the program as “limited” currently, though he acknowledged advances in technology could make it more valuable. Possible benefits include better quality of images as compared to a satellite and the ability to hover and maneuver to gain more information.

While Kirby said there are other entities that could operate high-altitude objects for a variety of purposes, because the most recent objects were not definitively identified, officials acted with an abundance of caution to protect national security.

Currently, Kirby said there is no reason to suspect the objects were conducting surveillance but it couldn’t be ruled out, and that they were also operating an altitude that posed a risk to civilian aircraft.

“There are no active tracks today,” Kirby said, but NORAD will continue to monitor for other unidentified aerial phenomenon and brief state and federal lawmakers on the issue.

He attributed the increase in objects to adjusted radar parameters meant to detect slower moving objects at higher altitudes with smaller radar cross-sections.

Kirby announced the president ordered an inter-agency team to study aerial objects that could pose a safety or security risk.

When asked if the public could expect to see more incidents of objects shot down, Kirby refused to speculate on the future, saying that the president would work with military leaders to determine if an object posed a risk to safety and security and needed to be downed.

Spy balloon fallout worsens between US, China

On Friday, the U.S. government downed a flying object over the remote northern coast of Alaska, which was described as cylindrical and a type of airship.

On Saturday, another object was shot down in Canadian airspace , by a U.S. jet, approximately 100 miles from the Canada-U.S. border in the central Yukon. U.S. officials described it as a balloon significantly smaller than the balloon shot down earlier in the month.

Then on Sunday, another object was downed over Lake Huron . It was first detected on Saturday evening over Montana, but it was initially thought to be an anomaly. Radar picked it up again Sunday hovering over the Upper Peninsula of Michigan before bringing it down.

U.S. authorities have made clear that they constantly monitor for unknown radar blips, and it is not unusual to shut down airspace as a precaution to evaluate them. But the unusually assertive response was raising questions about whether such use of force was warranted, particularly as administration officials said the objects were not of great national security concern and the downings were just out of caution.

VanHerck said the U.S. adjusted its radar so it could track slower objects. “With some adjustments, we’ve been able to get a better categorization of radar tracks now,” he said, “and that’s why I think you’re seeing these, plus there’s a heightened alert to look for this information.”

He added: “I believe this is the first time within United States or American airspace that NORAD or United States Northern Command has taken kinetic action against an airborne object.”

Asked if officials have ruled out extraterrestrials, VanHerck said, “I haven’t ruled out anything at this point.”

However, in a briefing, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said there is no evidence that the objects are extraterrestrial in nature. Kirby also stressed that there was no need for the American people to worry about aliens with these objects.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Suspect not impaired in crash that killed KCPD officer, pedestrian, K9
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
Kansas City-area woman sentenced in 2021 Jackson County deadly shooting
Kansas City, MO20 hours ago
GOP-led House Judiciary Committee blames Biden, Democrats for ‘border crisis’
Yuma, AZ5 hours ago
McDonald's Under Pressure Over Trump's Publicity Stunt in East Palestine
East Palestine, OH1 day ago
Washington boy missing for 8 months found hundreds of miles away in Missouri
Vancouver, WA2 days ago
Kansas City police continue search for teen not seen in nearly 3 weeks
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Sinkhole swallows car in South Kansas City
Kansas City, MO21 hours ago
Man dies after shooting near 36th, Wabash in Kansas City
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
Migrant advocates in California and Mexico critical of Biden’s new asylum guidelines
San Diego, CA1 day ago
Mahomes super fan Henry Winkler is coming to Kansas City
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Have Kansas police seen more marijuana arrests since Missouri legalization?
Overland Park, KS1 day ago
KCK man charged for tying up Lenexa GameStop employees in robbery
Lenexa, KS19 hours ago
Kansas City 4-year-old’s death exposes cracks in Missouri foster care system
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Explosive mix-up: Clay County 911 caller misplaced bomb box
Missouri City, MO1 day ago
Teen has both legs amputated after being hit by car at Missouri volleyball tournament
Saint Louis, MO2 days ago
LISTEN: Last radio call sounds for fallen KCPD officer Muhlbauer, K9
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Riverside Red X moves lucky antiques to new location
Riverside, MO2 days ago
Death investigation at vacant Kansas City car wash now ruled as a homicide
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
Honoring, remembering Boston Daniels; first Black police chief of Kansas City, Kansas
Kansas City, KS14 hours ago
Jimmy Carter hospice care entrance sheds light on the industry
Independence, MO2 days ago
Kansas City firefighter pleas guilty in 2021 deadly Westport crash
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
Overland Park commission approves 1,100-home development
Overland Park, KS2 days ago
H&R Block donates $10 million for South Loop Link project
Kansas City, MO2 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy