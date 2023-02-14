Akron school board approves superintendent’s resignation

*** Video above: Akron Schools considering magnetic pouches to keep students off cell phones ***

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – The Akron Public Schools board of education has voted to approve the resignation of Superintendent Christine Fowler Mack.

The decision was made during a board meeting Monday night.

“While the board remains appreciative of Ms. Fowler Mack’s service as superintendent, is has accepted her voluntary resignation. We are excited for her next chapter and excited for new leadership to guide Akron Public Schools in the future,” the board said in a statement.

Fowler Mack’s resignation goes into effect March 4.

“It is never easy to leave a place we love. My decision to leave Akron Public Schools was made easier by my knowing the outstanding work, increased supports, scholar focus and measurable progress I was privileged to lead since I was named superintendent,” she said in a statement. “My decision to separate at a time of such pivotal change and opportunity for APS was made with careful thought, prayer and discussions with my family.”

She went on to say she’s grateful for the opportunity to serve Akron’s students.

Mary Outley, who currently serves as the executive director of elementary education, will be the interim superintendent while the board searches for Fowler Mack’s replacement.

Fowler Mack became superintendent of Akron Public Schools in 2021. Before that, she served as the chief portfolio officer of the Cleveland Metropolitan School District.

