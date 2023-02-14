Open in App
Odessa, TX
Odessa American

2 accused on drug charges

By Odessa American,

10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22EMIr_0kmMI5dH00
Victor Perkins
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OPSoc_0kmMI5dH00
Henry Valverde

Two men were arrested Friday on a first-degree felony drug charge by the Ector County Sheriff’s Office.

According to an Ector County Sheriff’s Office report, investigators set up a methamphetamine purchase through a “credible and reliable” confidential informant and arrested Victor Perkins, 56, of Odessa and Henry Valverde, 29, of Midland when both showed up in a parking lot in the 2000 block of East Eighth Street to complete the deal.

Both were booked into the Ector County jail on suspicion of delivery of a controlled substance, four to 200 grams.

Perkins and Valverde remained in custody Monday on $100,000 surety bonds. Valverde is also being held on a parole violation charge.

