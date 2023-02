Basketball: South Carolina prep playoff pairings are set

The South Carolina High School League is in the process of setting pairings for the basketball state playoffs, which begin on Wednesday. Most of them are known.

Upper State and Lower State finals are scheduled for Feb. 24-25 and Feb. 27.

State championships for all five classifications will be held March 2-4 at USC-Aiken.

This story will be updated.

Here are the pairings:

Class 5-A boys

Thursday

Upper State

Chapin (8-15) at T.L. Hanna (18-7)

Blythewood (18-8) at James F. Byrnes (18-8)

J.L. Mann (15-11) at Lexington (17-6)

Spartanburg (9-15) at Rock Hill (17-7)

Nation Ford (9-17) at Dorman (24-2)

Clover (11-14) at Woodmont (18-8)

Spring Valley (9-15) at Fort Mill (15-10)

Boiling Springs (13-12) at Hillcrest (Simpsonville) (16-10)

Lower State

White Knoll (8-18) at Conway (24-1)

Ashley Ridge (16-9) at Cane Bay (19-6)

St. James (12-12) at West Ashley (12-14)

Berkeley (9-13) at River Bluff (12-13)

Fort Dorchester (3-18) at Goose Creek (22-4)

Dutch Fork (8-14) at Sumter (15-10)

Carolina Forest (16-9) at Summerville (22-4)

Wando (11-14) at Socastee (13-12)

Class 4-A boys

Wednesday

Upper State

South Aiken (9-14) at Greenville (23-2)

Indian Land (19-7) at Greer (20-5)

Riverside (12-13) at Catawba Ridge (22-4)

Greenwood (8-18) at North Augusta (26-0)

Aiken (14-10) at Westside (23-2)

South Pointe (11-11) at Wade Hampton (Greenville) (12-7)

Berea (12-14) at Midland Valley (17-6)

Eastside (15-8) at Lancaster (23-3)

Lower State

North Myrtle Beach (9-14) at Irmo (21-5)

May River (10-10) at West Florence (16-9)

Westwood (12-14) at South Florence (14-11)

Richland Northeast (12-13) at Lucy Beckham (16-9)

Hartsville (11-13) at A.C. Flora (13-12)

Northwestern (11-12) at James Island (18-6)

Hilton Head Island (5-17) at Ridge View (14-12)

Lugoff-Elgin (12-14) at Wilson (20-6)

Class 3-A boys

Wednesday

Upper State

Pendleton (12-14) at Wren (19-7)

Blue Ridge (8-18) at Union County (17-9)

Palmetto (7-18) at Daniel (19-7)

Chester (12-4) at Carolina Academy (10-16)

Broome (8-17) at Clinton (16-5)

Seneca (10-15) at Southside (14-10)

Emerald (8-13) at Travelers Rest (17-8)

Powdersville (9-15) at West-Oak (16-9)

Lower State

Waccamaw (8-15) at Crestwood (19-4)

Dreher (8-14) at Philip Simmons (14-10)

Camden (8-12) at Manning (19-5)

North Charleston (15-9) at Lower Richland (9-9)

Brookland-Cayce (10-13) at Beaufort (10-11)

Dillon (9-5) at Lake City (18-7)

Hanahan (6-19) at Orangeburg-Wilkinson (19-6)

Lakewood (8-18) at Loris (16-3)

Class 2-A boys

Thursday

Upper State

Mid-Carolina (9-17) at Landrum (23-3)

Columbia (15-11) at Silver Bluff (8-9)

Batesburg-Leesville (7-18) at Saluda (17-5)

Blacksburg (10-13) at Keenan (15-9)

Eau Claire (6-16) at Strom Thurmond (19-6)

Newberry (15-7) at Greer Middle College (14-11)

Greenville Tech (8-10) at Gray Collegiate (20-6)

Fox Creek (15-13) at Abbeville (12-4)

Lower State

Edisto (8-12) at Andrew Jackson (19-3)

Andrews (12-11) at Bishop England (15-10)

Timberland (2-19) at Woodland (15-5)

North Central (7-9) at Marion (8-11)

Kingstree (9-9) at Oceanside Collegiate (20-5)

Ridgeland-Hardeeville (8-12) at Central (16-5)

Chesterfield (10-11) at Mullins (14-5)

Academic Magnet (9-13) at Wade Hampton (Hampton) (21-4)

Class A boys

Thursday

Upper State

Wagener-Salley (12-14) at Christ Church (16-3)

Dixie (15-11) at C.A. Johnson (9-12)

Lewisville (6-16) at Calhoun Falls (18-3)

North (19-7) at St. Joseph’s (11-11)

Ware Shoals (9-8) at Great Falls (20-5)

Calhoun County (15-5) at High Point Academy (17-7)

Southside Christian (12-9) at Denmark-Olar (22-3)

McBee (7-16) at McCormick (13-10)

Lower State

Cross (13-8) at Scott's Branch (16-3)

Latta (5-16) at Whale Branch (16-6)

Bamberg-Ehrhardt (12-12) at Lake View (8-9)

Johnsonville (13-7) at Burke (13-11)

Lamar (4-18) at Estill (16-8)

Charleston Math & Science (12-12) at Carvers Bay (15-11)

East Clarendon (2-20) at Baptist Hill (14-5)

Bethune-Bowman (13-10) at Hannah-Pamplico (13-8)

Class 5-A girls

Wednesday

Upper State

Chapin (8-12) at Mauldin (18-5)

Blythewood (15-13) at James F. Byrnes (12-12)

J.L. Mann (15-11) at Lexington (18-6)

Gaffney (12-9) at Rock Hill (19-6)

Nation Ford (9-17) at Dorman (14-9)

Clover (11-15) at T.L. Hanna (17-9)

Fort Mill (9-17) at Spring Valley (20-6)

Spartanburg (11-12) at Woodmont (19-6)

Lower State

White Knoll (4-23) at Sumter (16-5)

Fort Dorchester (17-7) at Cane Bay (17-8)

St. James (9-14) at Stall (15-9)

Goose Creek (10-14) at Dutch Fork (13-9)

Ashley Ridge (14-11) at Stratford (21-40

River Bluff (14-10) at Carolina Forest (15-6)

Wando (12-12) at Summerville (18-5)

Berkeley (10-12) at Socastee (14-12)

Class 4-A girls

Thursday

Upper State

Midland Valley (7-16) at Pickens (22-2)

Lancaster (12-10) at Riverside (19-6)

Greer (18-8) at South Pointe (24-2)

Westside (14-11) at North Augusta (21-3)

Airport (9-15) at Easley (17-6)

Northwestern (7-16) at Wade Hampton (Greenville) (17-5)

Greenville (11-13) at Aiken (14-10)

Eastside (12-9) at Catawba Ridge (20-4)

Lower State

West Florence (8-14) at Westwood (22-4)

Hilton Head Island (13-11) at Hartsville (18-7)

Irmo (9-13) at Wilson (15-8)

York (11-13) at James Island (16-10)

North Myrtle Beach (14-11) at A.C. Flora (17-9)

Greenwood (10-16) at Bluffton (18-5)

Lucy Beckham (11-9) at Ridge View (12-14)

Midland Valley (7-16) at South Florence (23-1)

Class 3-A girls

Thursday

Upper State

Seneca (7-16) at Southside (24-3)

Chapman (10-13) at Woodruff (13-10)

Fountain Inn (14-12) at Walhalla (14-9)

Clinton (13-8) at Travelers Rest (10-11)

Broome (11-11) at Emerald (19-2)

Crescent (16-6) at Wren (22-5)

Chester (1-13) at Blue Ridge (22-4)

Powdersville (10-14) at West-Oak (17-7)

Lower State

Dillon (9-7) at Camden (24-2)

Swansea (15-8) at Battery Creek (10-7)

Lakewood (9-12) at Loris (16-9)

Beaufort (10-9) at Orangeburg-Wilkinson (16-8)

Dreher (5-10) at Philip Simmons (19-5)

Manning (15-10) at Crestwood (18-6)

Hanahan (8-14) at Lower Richland (16-6)

Marlboro County (15-9) at Waccamaw (12-11)

Class 2-A girls

Wednesday

Upper State

Newberry (4-14) at Blacksburg (8-13)

Fairfield Central (10-11) at Strom Thurmond (11-14)

Batesburg-Leesville (7-12) at Mid-Carolina (12-10)

Greer Middle College (7-18) at Gray Collegiate (17-6)

Eau Claire (12-10) at Silver Bluff (17-3)

Ninety-Six (10-6) at Landrum (17-6)

Liberty (6-17) at Keenan (15-6)

Pelion (12-13) at Saluda (12-7)

Lower State

Ridgeland-Hardeeville (3-13) at Andrew Jackson (19-5)

Marion (10-11) at Oceanside Collegiate (14-9)

Lake Marion (9-13) at Wade Hampton (Hampton) (18-4)

Buford (8-10) at Kingstree (14-6)

Andrews (0-14) at Timberland (16-10)

Barnwell (12-9) at Chesterfield (19-6)

Cheraw (9-17) at Lee Central (16-6)

Bishop England (15-11) at Woodland (12-8)

Class 1-A girls

Wednesday

Upper State

Williston-Elko (8-13) at High Point Academy (20-5)

Whitmire (7-12) at Lewisville (9-9)

C.A. Johnson (0-11) at Calhoun Falls (14-4)

St. Joseph’s (12-9) at Calhoun County (11-7)

Dixie (1-14) at McBee (11-5)

Hunter-Kinard-Tyler (13-7) at Christ Church (10-13)

Southside Christian (9-7) at Denmark-Olar (22-2)

Great Falls (7-15) at McCormick (4-8)

Lower State

Palmetto Scholars (11-12) at Carvers Bay (19-6)

Lamar (4-16) at Estill (17-7)

Bethune-Bowman (7-16) at Lake View (19-2)

Hemingway (8-6) at Cross (13-8)

Hannah-Pamplico (3-11) at Estill (17-7)

St. John’s (12-10) at Scott’s Branch (6-13)

East Clarendon (4-13) at Military Magnet (20-6)

Bamberg-Ehrhardt (13-9) at Latta (13-8)