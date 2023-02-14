Open in App
Urbana, IL
WCIA

Urbana School District celebrates National African American Parent Involvement Day

By Jamal Williams,

10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ki74h_0kmMFJIV00

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — More than one hundred parents showed up for National African American Parent Involvement Day in Urbana.

Several Urbana schools participated in the event with the goal to help parents play a bigger role in their child’s education.

Parents were treated to breakfast and conversation at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary school. L’Oreal Davis said events like this are a way to invest in their student’s life.

“I think this is a start because we’re hearing the voices of the parents. I believe that once the school board and the schools hear the voices of the parents and we come together, the children can be better in school,” Davis said.

Parents, faculty, and community members talked about ways they can be more accountable for their child’s education. Many agreed the best way to help students in the classroom is to strengthen the relationship kids have with both their parents and teachers. Community member DeShawn Williams said reprimanding students when they’re doing wrong is another idea.

“When I was a kid, if another adult saw me acting out of pocket, they would be the first to call my mom or pull me to the side to able to chastise me in that sense that you know you’re not doing right, you know that you’re doing wrong. Let’s fix it,” Williams said.

Ashley Cooper is a single mother who works two jobs to provide for her son. She said making sure her son is doing well in school is her number one priority. But it doesn’t stop there.

“Sports, the Urbana Aquatic Center, there are other activities for kids. After school programs, you can volunteer with those as well. There’s a lot of ways,” Cooper said.

The crowd also talked about the difficulties of working a full-time job–while also parenting. Antonie Howard said the key to managing both is knowing you’re not alone.

“Don’t be afraid to ask for help. There’s a lot of people out there going through the same stuff. So, there’s always someone that will help you out.,” said Howard.

For those who missed today’s activities, there’s a family night event celebrating black history on Thursday , Feb. 16 at Wiley Elementary.

