San Francisco, CA
KRON4 News

New California proposal aims to make affordable housing easier to build

By Charles Clifford,

10 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO — California State Senator Scott Wiener has announced new legislation that aims to make building affordable housing easier.

SB-35 was signed into law in 2017 and streamlined the permitting and planning process for building affordable housing. "In San Francisco alone, 2,000 homes have been delivered because of SB-35 and another thousand are in the pipeline," said Wiener.

Committee to weigh further action against suspended Oakland Police Chief

SB-35 is set to expire in 2025 and Wiener wants to keep it going.

At a press conference on Monday, he announced the creation of SB-423 which, if signed into law, would remove the expiration date from SB-35. Wiener said laws like SB-35 could make a difference across the state with the housing crisis expected to continue.

"Cities in California are going to be required to build about 2.5 million homes in the next eight years. That is a lot and it’s going to take all the tools in the toolkit to do that," said Wiener.

SB-423 will still need to be approved by the legislature and signed into law by Governor Gavin Newsom.

