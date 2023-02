HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Phil Watkins is now the new Huntington Police Chief after former Police Chief Karl Colder resigned .

Huntington Police Chief Watkins was appointed during Monday’s city council meeting unanimously.

“Phil Watkins is a man of integrity; he’s a man of experience; he’s a man of compassion; but he’s a man who is principled,” said Huntington Mayor Steve Williams at Monday’s city council meeting.

Colder resigned on Feb. 6 due to “family matters.” The City of Huntington said Colder’s resignation was effective immediately.

