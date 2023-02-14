Open in App
Georgia State
JLo and Emme support Ben Affleck and Seraphina as they shoot a skateboarding video

By Jovita Trujillo,

10 days ago

Seraphina Affleck is going to have an Oscar-worthy skateboarding reel. The 14-year-old and their friends had a skateboarding session on Saturday, and their dad Ben Affleck was out in the street capturing the tricks with what looks like two very expensive cameras.


Seraphina’s stepmom, Jennifer Lopez, and step-sibling Emme Muñiz were there to offer support. The group was spotted outside the $60 mansion owned by Australian billionaire James Packer, per TMZ, they’ve been renting.

The celebrity kid looked like a professional on the skateboard, rocking a perfect outfit to shred. Although they were not wearing a helmet, it looked like they were keeping the tricks nice and safe.


Emme and Seraphina have a great bond , and they were all smiles during the family shoot. While the skateboarder rocked Nikes, Emme went for a casual sock look.

JLo, who recently pocked fun at the memes about Ben at the Grammys, rocked a bohemian look wearing a long colorful dress and cardigan. Her hair looked like like it was fresh from a blowout.

Ben’s mom Chris was also at the skateboarding session, but it doesn’t seem like she was popping any wheelies.


JLo and Ben made their blended family official on July 16, 2022, saying “I do” at his estate in Georgia. The Shotgun Wedding star shares 14-year-old twins Max and Emme with ex-husband Marc Anthony, who recently tied the knot with Nadia Ferreira, while Ben shares, Violet, 18; Seraphina, 14, and Samuel, nearly 11, with Jennifer Garner.

Last month the “Jenny from the Block” singer joined the Today show where she called it an “emotional transition.” “We moved in together- the kids moved in together. So it’s been, like, a really kind of emotional transition,” she said. “But at the same time, like, all your dreams coming true, and it’s just been a phenomenal year. Like, my best year, I think, since my kids were born.”


