Honolulu, HI
KHON2

Police searching for car that hit man in Nanakuli crosswalk

By Elizabeth UfiElizabeth Ramos,

10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=418gJ7_0kmMCgE300

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department is looking for a suspect involved in a serious hit and run on Farrington Highway in the Nanakuli area.

Police said that a 22-year-old pedestrian was struck by an unknown vehicle. The pedestrian was crossing the street in a marked cross walk when he was hit. Following the incident, the pedestrian was taken to a nearby hospital in serious condition.

After allegedly striking the male pedestrian, the unidentified suspect fled the scene of the collision and was last seen heading westbound on Farrington Highway. Police said the vehicle involved may possibly be a blue compact sports utility vehicle.

The investigation is currently on going and HPD is urging anyone with any information to contact the HPD Traffic Division at 808 723-3413.

