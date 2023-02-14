Open in App
Diana, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

New Diana ISD switches to 4-day school week

By Michael Garcia,

10 days ago

DIANA, Texas ( KETK ) – The New Diana ISD Board of Trustees voted to switch to a four-day school week at their regular school board meeting on Monday.

4-DAY SCHOOL WEEK: Is it working for East Texas?

After discussion and some parent comments, the board passed the new 4-day school week calendar in a 4 to 3 vote.

The vote comes after parents, staff and students voted overwhelmingly to switch to a four-day school week in a survey that New Diana ISD conducted. According to the results of the survey, 78.1% of New Diana ISD staff voted to a adopt a four-day school week, along with 63.2% of parents and 76.1% of students.

One parent of a New Diana ISD student was concerned about the impact this change could have on the community and spoke at the meeting before the vote was taken.

“How’s it going to affect us here in Diana, I work five days a week, I don’t have an option for four days, I work an hour from here,” a Diana parent said.

New Diana ISD Superintendent Carl E. Key said that the district will work through any potential problems that may come up after this change.

“There will be some bumps along the way and as we do each and every time we’ll work through it” Superintendent Carl E. Key said.

There are 12 school districts in East Texas that have made the switch to a 4-day school week. Athens, Alba-Golden, Apple Springs, Frankston, New Summerfield, New Boston and Rains are just some of the East Texas school districts who have changed their schedules.

New Diana school board member, Cari Roberts, said she called all 40 districts and there were six who had no need for any more teachers after switching to the 4-day school week.

Donald Willeford, Vice President of the New Diana ISD Board of Trustees commented that his research showed that school districts which have made the switch saw their attentedence rates go up and their discipline rates go down.

THE PLAN FOR PROTECTION: Local school districts investing in safety

The meeting started at 6:30 p.m. and was open to the public. Recordings of New Diana ISD school board meetings can be found on New Diana ISD’s website .

See below for a draft of the 4-day schedule.

