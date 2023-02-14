Open in App
East Syracuse, NY
See more from this location?
Eagle Newspapers

East Syracuse Minoa girls basketball gets 41-36 win over J-D

By Phil Blackwell,

10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Zann4_0kmMAB8400
East Syracuse Minoa guard Leah Chavoustie (13) takes a jump shot Jamesville-DeWitt's Ava Sandroni (23) and Grace Hobika (24) during last Saturday's game. Chavoustie had 13 points in the Spartans' 41-36 victory.

ONONDAGA COUNTY – Right before they entered the Section III Class A playoffs, the Jamesville-DeWitt and East Syracuse Minoa girls basketball teams would again confront one another, owning similar records.

And it was the Spartans emerging with a 41-36 victory, leaving both sides at 11-8 overall as their season series was split, the Red Rams having prevailed 39-37 when they met in January.

The two sides went through a low-scoring first half, neither side able to do much. That kept it close, and in the third quarter little changed, even as the pace picked up a bit.

Tied 28-28 going to the fourth quarter, ESM was able to get in front for good, led by Angelina Polcaro and Leah Chavoustie, who finished with 13 points apiece as Aniyah Jones added 10 points.

Meanwhile, only two J-D players matched that production, Ava Sandroni getting 14 points and Macy Durkin adding 10 points as Aniyah Neal was held to five points.

Of the two sides, it was ESM holding more momentum due to an impressive effort last Tuesday against Central Square where it excelled in all phases of the game and beat the Redhawks 49-38.

Remembering how close it game in a 40-38 loss to Central Square on Dec. 13, ESM jumped out quickly, grabbing a 15-7 advantage by the end of the first quarter.

The Spartans were held to four points in the second quarter, allowing the Redhawks to regroup and keep things close – at least until the defense took over again late.

Limiting Central Square to four points in the fourth quarter, ESM put it away, led by Polcaro, who had 17 points as Jones added 14 points and Isabelle Chavoustie had 10 points.

J-D had also won that night, too, taming Oswego 46-33 with the combination of a defense that peaked when it shut out the Buccaneers in a second quarter and, on the other end, leaned on Sandroni.

Constantly fouled, Sandroni made Oswego pay for that attention, getting 11 of her 22 points from free throws, with help from Macy Durkin, who had nine points.

When J-D had a chance at another big win on Friday against Auburn, it could not quite halt the Maroons’ nine-game win streak in a 68-64 overtime defeat.

The Rams led most of the first half, up 18-11 through one period. Auburn didn’t get in front until the third quarter, but Sandroni and Neal made sure the game didn’t get away.

Sandroni earned 30 points for the first time in her career, while Neal chimed in with 25 points. Combined, they helped J-D get it to overtime 59-59, but Auburn went ahead in the extra period and stayed there led again by Leah Middleton, who poured in 35 points overall.

Right before Central Square, ESM faced Henninger last Monday night, the Spartans quite good early, but faltering late and taking a 48-40 defeat as the Black Knights won its sixth in a row.

Terrific first-half defense helped ESM go up 23-19 by the break, only to see Henninger made up that ground in the third quarter and pull away late led by Sanai Lee’s 19 points and Iyanna Kyles’ 14 points.

Jones led the Spartans, equaling Lee’s 19 points, while Angelina Polcaro earned 10 points and Leah Chavoustie finished with eight points.

As J-D battled Auburn on Friday, ESM got run over by Cortland in a 72-26 loss, the Purple Tigers using a 24-4 second-quarter blitz to seize control. Jones, with eight points, led the Spartans.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Syracuse, NY newsLocal Syracuse, NY
Liverpool, C-NS girls basketball gain impressive sectional playoff wins
Liverpool, NY1 day ago
Westhill, Marcellus girls advance in playoffs; Skaneateles, Bishop Ludden ousted
Skaneateles, NY1 day ago
Cicero-North Syracuse boys basketball stopped by CBA in sectional quarterfinal
Syracuse, NY2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Shutouts lift ice hockey Wildcats, Lakers to sectional finals
Camillus, NY2 days ago
East Syracuse Minoa, Jamesville-DeWitt boys win playoff openers
Syracuse, NY5 days ago
CBA/J-D hockey rallies late, reaches sectional Division II final
Cortland, NY2 days ago
West Genesee boys basketball draws no. 2 sectional playoff seed
Camillus, NY4 days ago
Cazenovia girls basketball goes 1-1 in sectional Class B playoffs
Cazenovia, NY5 days ago
F-M girls basketball ousts Baldwinsville; ESM, J-D to meet again in Class A
Baldwinsville, NY6 days ago
Westhill, Marcellus boys basketball roll to sectional playoff wins
Marcellus, NY5 days ago
Chittenango boys basketball routs ITC in playoff opener
Chittenango, NY5 days ago
Jordan-Elbridge, West Genesee girls basketball ousted in sectional playoffs
Camillus, NY6 days ago
F-M boys basketball stunned by Baldiwnsville; CBA edges Bishop Ludden
Fayetteville, NY5 days ago
Girls basketball Lakers, Warriors, Mustangs earn playoff wins
Skaneateles, NY5 days ago
Chittenango girls volleyball reigns again as sectional Class B champions
Chittenango, NY6 days ago
West Genesee, Syracuse hockey to meet in sectional Division I semifinal
Camillus, NY6 days ago
CBA/J-D ice hockey advances to sectional Division II semifinal
Jamesville, NY6 days ago
Eli Taft shot at buzzer gives B’ville boys basketball playoff win over F-M
Baldwinsville, NY5 days ago
Cazenovia ice hockey goes 1-1 in sectional Division I playoffs
Cazenovia, NY6 days ago
Jamesville-DeWitt/CBA boys swimmers win second George Falwell Cup
Jamesville, NY6 days ago
Chittenango boys volleyball finishes unbeaten regular season
Chittenango, NY6 days ago
Liverpool’s Gill, Ormsby both advance to state girls bowling tournament
Liverpool, NY6 days ago
Skaneateles swimmer wins 100 butterfly at state qualfiying meet
Skaneateles, NY6 days ago
Wilma Brownback
Cazenovia, NY3 days ago
Partnership in Skaneateles honored
Skaneateles, NY1 day ago
Minoa hosts wintertime marathon
Minoa, NY3 days ago
Planning board reviews church, collision center plans
East Syracuse, NY3 days ago
KeyBank Foundation Invests $545,000 to Support Workforce Development and Community Initiatives in Central New York
Syracuse, NY2 days ago
Brandon J. Schmidt, 31
Manlius, NY3 days ago
Wildlife photos sought
Syracuse, NY1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy