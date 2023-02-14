Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Earns NBA Player of the Week Honors

Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has earned another NBA Player of the Week accolade.

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was again named NBA Western Conference Player of the Week, this time for Week 17.

Alongside Celtics’ guard Derrick White, Gilgeous-Alexander earned the accolades averaged 31.3 points and 6.3 assists while shooting 57 percent overall. In that timeframe, Oklahoma City finished 2-1 and pulled within just one win of an even record.

Gilgeous-Alexander’s week was highlighted by tying his career-high of 44 points versus the Trail Blazers. He finished 13-for-16 from the field, missed his only 3-point attempt and hit all but one of his 19 free throw attempts.

Gilgeous-Alexander is still amidst a breakout season and is set to see his first All-Star berth because of it. He’s averaging 31.0 points, 4.6 rebounds and 5.7 assists, all while shooting 51 percent overall and 91 percent from the free throw line.

White earned his honors averaging 24.5 points, 7.5 assists and 4.8 rebounds per game while helping Boston to a 4-0 record.

Oklahoma City currently sits at No. 10 in the Western Conference, with a pivotal stretch of games coming up before All-Star Weekend.

Gilgeous-Alexander is set to join Paul George (LA Clippers), Jaren Jackson Jr. (Memphis Grizzlies), Damian Lillard (Portland Trail Blazers), Lauri Markkanen (Utah Jazz),Domantas Sabonis (Sacramento Kings) and De'Aaron Fox (Sacramento Kings) as All-Star reserves.

