Shots fired on Red Line train at Garfield stop

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Shots were fired, but no one was struck, on a CTA Red Line train along the Dan Ryan Expressway Monday night.

At 5:22 p.m., a 25-year-old man was on a southbound Red Line train near the Garfield station when he got into a quarrel with another man, police said.

The second man then took out a gun and fired a shot at the first man, but no one was struck.

The second man then ran off, police said.

Following the gunfire, Red Line trains were halted between 47th and 63rd streets as police investigated. Trains were back to running their full route by 7:30 p.m., but with delays, the Chicago Transit Authority said.

A witness said she heard something in the far rear of the train.

