Open in App
Chicago, IL
See more from this location?
CBS Chicago

Shots fired on Red Line train at Garfield stop

By Jermont Terry,

10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Bq0Ot_0kmM9IjX00

Report of shots fired on CTA Red Line train 01:08

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Shots were fired, but no one was struck, on a CTA Red Line train along the Dan Ryan Expressway Monday night.

At 5:22 p.m., a 25-year-old man was on a southbound Red Line train near the Garfield station when he got into a quarrel with another man, police said.

The second man then took out a gun and fired a shot at the first man, but no one was struck.

The second man then ran off, police said.

Following the gunfire, Red Line trains were halted between 47th and 63rd streets as police investigated. Trains were back to running their full route by 7:30 p.m., but with delays, the Chicago Transit Authority said.

A witness said she heard something in the far rear of the train.

CHECK: CTA updates

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Chicago, IL newsLocal Chicago, IL
Bishop Ford Freeway Shooting: 1 man injured at Stoney Island Avenue
Chicago, IL6 hours ago
CTA pausing weekend Blue Line service between Addison and Western for repairs
Addison, IL3 hours ago
Thieves target mechanic, auto shops during string of armed burglaries on Northwest Side
Chicago, IL5 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Police warning rideshare drivers of armed robberies on Far South Side
Chicago, IL2 hours ago
Man attempts to shoot catalytic converter thieves in Lincoln Park
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Police investigating after burglary at Far North Side store
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Loved ones remember rideshare driver killed on Near West Side
Chicago, IL13 hours ago
Dog shot to death in gated area in Greater Grand Crossing
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Grand Crossing fire leaves man critically injured
Chicago, IL2 hours ago
Prolific armed robbery team held up former Chicago cop at gunpoint, prosecutors say
Chicago, IL21 hours ago
CPD warning residents of recent robberies in Hyde Park
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Man, 24, charged in series of Chicago robberies over 2 days
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Shooters open fire on man in Grand Crossing
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Chicago man, 62, robbed Orland Park gas station at gunpoint: police
Orland Park, IL1 day ago
Armed suspects rob Chicago woman of her beloved French bulldog
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Surveillance video shows woman being hit by SUV in Evanston
Evanston, IL1 day ago
Pregnant woman beaten, carjacked, run over in Libertyville
Libertyville, IL6 hours ago
Chicago Armed Robber Stayed At Crime Scene To Eat Victim’s Fried Chicken
Chicago, IL22 hours ago
Chicago police warn of recent ATM thefts
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Chicago woman charged with attempted murder in West Side attack
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Des Plaines teacher charged with battery in connection with multiple incidents
Des Plaines, IL12 hours ago
Firefighters respond to Englewood house fire; no injuries reported
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Chicago Family Seeks Answers After Teen Found Dead in Montana Field
Chicago, IL18 hours ago
Chicago man charged with beating 2 women, shooting teen in West Side parking lot
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Westmont public works employee dies after being trapped in water main vault
Westmont, IL13 hours ago
Bolingbrook accident kills woman who was pushing her own car on road
Bolingbrook, IL1 day ago
Thief shoots open door while attempting to flee from Uptown jewelry store
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Rideshare driver killed in drive-by shooting near St. Ignatius ID'd; passenger also injured: CPD
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Streetscape Improvement Program coming to Belmont Cragin
Chicago, IL18 hours ago
Fire rips through house in Munster, Indiana
Munster, IN14 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy