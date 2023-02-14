SBLive Power 25 national girls basketball rankings: Incarnate Word (Missouri) extends winning streak to 91 games

Top-ranked Sierra Canyon has finally started its playoff life - with a victory in the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) Open Division playoffs.

Led by 19 points apiece from Izela Arenas and Mackenly Randolph, the Trailblazers beat Bishop Montgomery, 74-35.

Next up: Ontario Christian.

Meanwhile, sixth-ranked Incarnate Word Academy (Missouri) has extended its national-best winning streak to 91 games.

Read the full breakdown of our Week 10 (Feb. 13-19) SBLive Power 25 national high school girls basketball rankings below.

SBLIVE POWER 25 NATIONAL GIRLS BASKETBALL RANKINGS

Feb. 13, 2023

First step out of way in California postseason: Cruised against Bishop Montgomery (74-35) to start Southern Section Open Division playoffs.

Had a much more difficult time with bullish Bullis on Saturday (won 66-57) than they did 12 days prior at home (74-53). Still in national title hunt.

With a 67-40 win against Christ the King (NY), the Lancers sealed an undefeated regular season. Fully in the running for a national title.

PG Mjracle Sheppard (17 points, five assists, five steals) leads Eagles past IMG Academy (67-56), and to best regular-season mark (24-1) ever.

5. Long Island Lutheran (Brookville, New York) (16-2 – 5th)

Crushed Brooklyn Law & Tech (78-24), but now must get by New Jersey contender Immaculate Conception, which played St. John Vianney tough.

After rolling up Visitation Academy, Notre Dame de Sionand Bishop Miege, now nine games away from historic 100-game winning streak.

Beat Parker for Coastal Conference tournament title, and now is CIF Open Division No. 1 seed, kicking off action this week against Scripps Ranch.

Rolled to DII-A District 3 championship Saturday with an 82-41 rout of Middle Tennessee Christian. Also defeated Columbia Academy.

Team won't be in playoffs, and coaching staff was placed on administrative leave last week for violating 12-month probation after recruiting charges.

Might not get a closer test the rest of postseason after 55-40 victory over Skyridge on Tuesday. Also handled American Fork (59-21) later in week.

With a rout Presentation, the Monarchs finished 10-game sweep of West Catholic - all by blowout margins.

Experienced serious drama in Indiana regional round, trailing Valparaiso at halftime before holding Vikings to nine second-half points in 60-41 win.

Winning streak up to 15 games as team goes for Washington Catholic sweep with Bishop Breton (VA) and Our Lady of Good Counsel on slate.

14. Morris Catholic (Denville, New Jersey) (21-3 – 14th)

Entering final week of regular season, team is 18-1 against other New Jersey teams - with lone loss coming to Paul VI a month ago.

Blew out Santiago (Corona), 82-43, to start playoffs - and will a heavy favorite against Windward on Wednesday before taking on Mater Dei.

With 55-27 win over Vestavia Hills, Buccaneers clinched Class 7A Area 5 championship - just two weeks after Rebels took them to overtime.

After close call Tuesday (beat George Rogers Clark, 54-53), Valkyries respond with lopsided wins over Atherton and Mercy.

Plays this week's Southern League tournament as No. 1 seed after wins over Faith Lutheran and Foothill. Quest for state title No. 14 underway!

Two games away from undefeated regular season, although rematch with Edmond Memorial on Tuesday could be sneaky tough.

Since loss to Hoover, Hazel Green finished regular season by defeating Hope and handily winning playoff games over Mae Jemison and Lee.

21. Paul VI (Haddonfield, New Jersey) (19-2 – 22nd)

Nearly got upset by so-so Rancocas Valley (65-59), but responded by beating Rutgers Prep behind G Hannah Hidalgo (29 points, 11 rebounds).

Talk about nail-biter, Patriots avoid disaster on Jayla Constant's buzzer-beater against Putnam City North. Still in driver's seat for district title.

Back after earning both a TRAC co-title and sweet revenge with 53-39 win at Clovis. Good chance those teams meet up in Central Section playoffs.

Hasn't lost in nearly two months, and now after tying Cooper for Class 5A regional title, Plainsmen open playoffs Monday against Plainview.

State runner-up from last year just won Greater Miami Conference title, and defeated Anderson (60-27) in only game last week.

BUBBLE TEAMS:

Clackamas (Clackamas, OR)

Example Academy Red (Frankfort, IL)

Hillcrest (Tuscaloosa, AL)

Hopkins (Minnetonka, MN)

Mansfield Timberview (Arlington, TX)

Mater Dei (Santa Ana, CA)

McDonogh (Owings Mills, MD)

Piedmont (Piedmont, CA)

Providence Academy (Plymouth, MN)

Purcell Marian Catholic (Cincinnati, Ohio)

Rutgers Prep (Somerset, NJ)

South Grand Prairie (Grand Prairie, TX)

South Shore (Brooklyn, NY)

St. John's (Washington, D.C.)