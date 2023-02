mxdwn.com

Netflix’s ‘Wednesday’ Beats HBO’s ‘House of the Dragon’ as Most-Watched Premiere of 2022 By Krista Dadasis, 10 days ago

By Krista Dadasis, 10 days ago

Wednesday became the most-watched premiere of 2022 despite attracting only 66% of the shows viewership in the first 15 days. After 40 days, Wednesday beat ...