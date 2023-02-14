Open in App
New Orleans, LA
See more from this location?
WGNO

New NASA Michoud facility to house rocket used for next major mission

By Raeven Poole,

10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29SfoK_0kmM83c600

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO ) — NASA leaders along with New Orleans officials cut the ribbon on a brand-new assembly facility Monday morning.

The new factory is set to house part of the rocket that will take astronauts back to the moon. It is also where the space launch system exploration unit will be built.

Louisiana lawsuit alleges police killed fleeing Black man

This rocket will be used after the Artemis four, which won’t be used until years down the road. The new aircraft will allow NASA to carry 40 percent more cargo than any other mission to the moon.

“We are ready to really use the full capabilities of the SLS Orion vehicle by building that exploration upper stage, and that all started with you here at Michoud. I am extremely proud of all of you guys,” said John Shannon with Boeing.

Orleans Parish Civil District Court closed almost 2 weeks after ‘suspicious fire’

NASA plans to send the first woman and person of color to the moon in the upcoming Artemis missions.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Louisiana State newsLocal Louisiana State
Leo Kerner Swing Bridge reconstruction begins after Hurricane Ida damage, ‘We have been fortunate’
Jean Lafitte, LA20 hours ago
Cantrell recall organizers say they have enough signatures as of deadline
New Orleans, LA1 day ago
Mayor Cantrell recall efforts reach a critical deadline
New Orleans, LA2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
17-year-old NOLA student builds her own house
New Orleans, LA5 hours ago
Road restoration project underway in Milneburg neighborhood, view map for street closures
New Orleans, LA23 hours ago
Stunning: Mardi Gras Indians on display throughout the city
New Orleans, LA2 days ago
Carnival in Covington and Tammany Gras bring out the best of the North Shore
Covington, LA2 days ago
Inside look in den: Rex floats for Mardi Gras 2023
New Orleans, LA2 days ago
Mardi Gras comes to a close following Bourbon Street sweep
New Orleans, LA2 days ago
Large Metairie parade crowds contributed to family-friendly atmosphere
Metairie, LA1 day ago
Three St. Tammany K-9s to march through Mandeville in upcoming parades
Mandeville, LA1 day ago
WATCH: Mardi Gras Indians continue centuries-old tradition of bringing that NOLA spirit
New Orleans, LA3 days ago
Woman dead after accident at North Claiborne and Iberville, NOPD
New Orleans, LA1 day ago
Man shot several times on I-10, manages to drive himself to local business for help
New Orleans, LA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy