New NASA Michoud facility to house rocket used for next major mission

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO ) — NASA leaders along with New Orleans officials cut the ribbon on a brand-new assembly facility Monday morning.

The new factory is set to house part of the rocket that will take astronauts back to the moon. It is also where the space launch system exploration unit will be built.

This rocket will be used after the Artemis four, which won’t be used until years down the road. The new aircraft will allow NASA to carry 40 percent more cargo than any other mission to the moon.

“We are ready to really use the full capabilities of the SLS Orion vehicle by building that exploration upper stage, and that all started with you here at Michoud. I am extremely proud of all of you guys,” said John Shannon with Boeing.

NASA plans to send the first woman and person of color to the moon in the upcoming Artemis missions.

