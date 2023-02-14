Kyrie Signing Long-Term? Mavs Star Offers 'Genuine' Answer: VIDEO

"I will say that from the start, it's been nothing but a warm embrace, genuine love, and a familiarity of relationships I can lean into,'' Kyrie Irving says of his move to the Mavs.

DALLAS - It's not only a natural question - it's one of critical importance to the future of the Dallas Mavericks.

It therefore needed to be asked of Kyrie Irving ... though that does not oblige him to answer it after having spend but a few days in his new landing spot.

"Just out of respect of you guys and everybody else the rest of this season continuously asking me that,'' Irving said in explanation of why he'd like to avoid for now the issue of signing a long-term contract with the Mavs. "It just puts unwarranted distractions on us and our team.''

That will of course be interpreted by cynics and naysayers as a "no'' answer to the idea of remaining in Dallas after this season under the terms of a likely max deal of either two or four years.

Indeed, those cynics and naysayers were predicting Irving would soon leave Dallas in the dust before he'd even unpacked his bags after being acquired from the Brooklyn Nets in a blockbuster trade .

Certainly the Mavs' vision is that the relationship continues along the path it has traveled in the last week, with Irving quickly bonding with the Luka Doncic-led club. And if both parties feel that way this summer?

That's when the four-year, $198 million max package (or a two-year, $78.6 million max) - more than any other team can pay Irving - will become a more comfortable conversation for all.

"I've dealt with it before,'' said Irving, 30, who does have a history of contract disputes and controversy to go along with his eight All-Star Game appearances, including one this season alongside Doncic. "And it's very emotionally draining to (field) questions (like), 'What's the long-term?''

But so far, so good?

"I will say that from the start, it's been nothing but a warm embrace, genuine love, and a familiarity of relationships I can lean into,'' Irving said.

And for now? That's all the Mavs can ask - because that's all that Irving wishes to answer.

