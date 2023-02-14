Open in App
Raleigh County, WV
WVNS

Sweet treats bustling out the door ahead of Valentine’s Day

By Izzy Post,

10 days ago

BEAVER, WV (WVNS)– With Valentine’s Day upon us, many are looking for a sweet treat for their sweetheart.

Many businesses are preparing for the big day like Kenzie’s Kakes in Raleigh County.

The local business says they prepared for the holiday weeks in advance, making sure they were ready for all Valentine’s orders and requests.

Office Manager, Jeanie Bowman said they are staying busy with many people ordering their loved ones delicious treats for the occasion.

“We all need something a little love after the winter season,” said Bowman. “We’re trying to go into spring, people are ready to come out and shop, the weather is starting to get a little better sometimes. Getting a little sunshine so they’re ready to move forward and have something positive and fun.”

Bowman added customer favorites for this season are chocolate-covered strawberries, cheesecake, and cupcakes.

