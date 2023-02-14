Open in App
Kansas State
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Nevada sportsbooks won $11.3 million on Super Bowl 57, even as betting was down compared to 2022

By Cory Woodroof,

10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PZiJ8_0kmM2f5b00

Nevada sportsbooks made out with a pretty penny after Super Bowl 57 even through overall betting was down for this year’s big game.

Per ESPN Chalk reporter David Payne Purdum, Nevada sportsbooks saw $153.2 million placed on bets this year, which is down 14% from last year’s Super Bowl tally.

However, Nevada can’t be too upset with its earnings. Books avoided the doomsday scenario of the Philadelphia Eagles winning the contest and the total points hitting the over.

In a game where a rare Octopus bet was cashed and the biggest betting upset was the color of Gatorade for the coach’s celebration dump, sportsbooks might’ve been right behind the Kansas City Chiefs as winners for the weekend.

The amount of betting traffic was a win for sportsbooks across the globe.

As bettors learned during Super Bowl 57, you go big or you go home. And Nevada sportsbooks will gladly take the win.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Colts top Texans to take QB No. 1 overall in latest CBS Sports 2-round mock draft
Houston, TX1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy