Nevada sportsbooks won $11.3 million on Super Bowl 57, even as betting was down compared to 2022

Nevada sportsbooks made out with a pretty penny after Super Bowl 57 even through overall betting was down for this year’s big game.

Per ESPN Chalk reporter David Payne Purdum, Nevada sportsbooks saw $153.2 million placed on bets this year, which is down 14% from last year’s Super Bowl tally.

However, Nevada can’t be too upset with its earnings. Books avoided the doomsday scenario of the Philadelphia Eagles winning the contest and the total points hitting the over.

In a game where a rare Octopus bet was cashed and the biggest betting upset was the color of Gatorade for the coach’s celebration dump, sportsbooks might’ve been right behind the Kansas City Chiefs as winners for the weekend.

The amount of betting traffic was a win for sportsbooks across the globe.

As bettors learned during Super Bowl 57, you go big or you go home. And Nevada sportsbooks will gladly take the win.