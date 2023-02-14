Open in App
Travis Kelce delightfully called his shot in toppling Jerry Rice's playoff stat record

By Cory Woodroof,

10 days ago
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce isn’t afraid to talk the talk, and he’s officially put a Hall of Fame NFL receiver on notice.

As Kelce added to his absurd postseason stat haul (18 games, 133 receptions, 1,548 yards, 16 touchdowns), he’s coming close to eclipsing San Francisco 49ers receiving legend Jerry Rice’s all-time numbers (19 games, 111 yards, 1,656 yards, 17 touchdowns).

On NFL GameDay, Kelce gave a very playful heads-up to Rice that his playoff stat record might not last for long. After all, the tight end is only 33 and clearly still has some good football in him.

Rice might want to boast some other records with Kelce on his heels.

Well, Kelce had better hope that he’s able to call is shot one day with this type of humorous smack talk.

We’ll see as time goes on if Kelce is able to reach the number, but with Patrick Mahomes as his quarterback and Andy Reid as his coach, we’re guessing it’ll happen sooner than later.

