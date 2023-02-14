Notre Dame Offers Elite 2024 Offensive Tackle Brandon Baker

The Notre Dame staff has extended an offer to 2024 California standout offensive tackle Brandon Baker

The Notre Dame program was met with some tough news on Sunday with the retirement of offensive line Coach Harry Hiestand , who is arguably the best offensive line coach in college football historically.

Even with a transitional period coming in the near future, the Irish staff continues to impact the recruiting trail. On Monday, they extended an offer to Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei standout offensive tackle Brandon Baker , who is one of the top offensive lineman in the 2024 recruiting class.

Notre Dame put together an impressive offensive line class in the 2023 cycle, signing standouts Charles Jagusah , Sullivan Absher , Sam Pendleton , Joe Otting and Christopher Terek . They have also continued that momentum into 2024 with an early commitment from Malvern (Pa.) Prep star Peter Jones .

The staff looks to continue that momentum while they search for their next offensive line coach. Baker is a tremendous football player who is well thought of in recruiting circles.

Baker is a bordering elite recruit that is considered a top ten offensive tackle recruit in the class by every major recruiting platform. He ranks highest on the 247Sports ranking, currently sitting as the No. 20 overall player and No. 1 offensive tackle in the 2024 recruiting class. They also have him pegged as the No. 2 overall recruit in the state of California.

The 6-5, 290-pound offensive tackle is being courted by some of the top programs in all of college football. Some of the notable programs who have extended offers include the Fighting Irish, Georgia, Ohio State, Florida, USC, LSU, Oklahoma, Michigan, Texas, Miami, Texas A&M, Tennessee, Nebraska, Oregon, Auburn, Penn State, Wisconsin, Michigan State, Ole Miss, UCLA, Louisville, Washington, Utah, Oregon State, Arizona State, Arizona and Colorado among others.

