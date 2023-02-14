Milonga Empanadas Joining North City in San Marcos

Milonga Empanadas announced they’re headed to San Marcos to set up their first brick-and-mortar location. A recent permit filing places the pop-up eatery in the fast-growing North City community, steps from California State University San Marcos.

A regular at local farmers markets in Oceanside, Carlsbad, La Jolla, and Scripps Ranch, Milonga Empanadas specializes in handmade artisanal empanadas.

Owner Matias Bienati will bring together his Argentinian heritage and professional experience working in Michelin-star kitchens to Milonga Empanadas. Bienati tells What Now San Diego , he’s eager to get the location up and running in such a promising location for the brand that he created during the pandemic. The eatery is surrounded by upscale apartments, restaurants, dessert shops, plus the location is nearby the university and hospital.

Customers will still find Milonga Empanadas at various farmers markets but less frequently than their current schedule of 5+ events per week. Bienati says the brick-and-mortar space will also allow him to create new offerings like take-and-bake empanadas.

While Bienati puts the final touches on their menu offerings, he says he intends to offer their best-selling specialty empanadas like the Criolla, made with hand-cut prime steak, onions, and olives, and the Fugazza with caramelized onions, provolone, mozzarella, and fine herbs. Bienati also takes inspiration from the seasons, creating empanadas filled with fresh seasonal ingredients. The storefront will also sell packaged containers of chimichurri, plus beer and wine once their license is acquired.

Bienati anticipates an Early 2023 opening for Milonga Empanadas but a date is dependent on city approval. Follow Milonga Empanadas on Instagram for details on their grand opening.

Photo: Official

Keep up with What Now San Diego’s restaurant, retail, and real estate scoop by subscribing to our newsletter , liking us on Facebook , and following us on Twitter . Opening a restaurant? Browse our Preferred Partners .