Los Angeles, CA
AllLakers

All Lakers Expert Predictions For LA-Portland, A Battle Of Play-In Hopefuls

By Alex Kirschenbaum,Noah Camras,

10 days ago

Can LA get it done sans LBJ?

Your Los Angeles Lakers will do their darnedest to vanquish the Portland Trail Blazers tonight on enemy territory. Can they get it done? Our experts weigh in.

Who will finish with more rebounds: Wenyen Gabriel or Jarred Vanderbilt?

Noah: Vanderbilt has instantly become a fan favorite in LA, and rightfully so. He plays with such incredible energy on both ends of the court 100 percent of the time, and will definitely earn himself some more minutes tonight. Because of that, I expect him to get more boards.

Alex: The new LA big man has already looked like an inspired trade addition. Vanderbilt will get his first double-double in the purple and gold tonight, assuming Darvin Ham lets him play north of 20 minutes.

Which new Laker will nail the most triples?

Alex: Malik Beasley had an uncharacteristically poor night from long range in his LA debut, going 0-for-6 from deep. Look for that to be rectified tonight, as one of the league's most high-volume three-point shooter continues to get acclimated with his new team's new offense.

Noah: I agree with Alex on this one. The Lakers have said they want Beasley to keep shooting, and I expect him to have a much better night from behind the arc. But, if you want a different answer, look for D'Angelo Russell to nail some treys tonight.

Beyond Damian Lillard, which Trail Blazers player should LA fear the most tonight?

Noah: I assume we're going to agree on this one, too, but the correct answer is Anfernee Simons. He's an incredible scorer, and is as dangerous as anyone when he gets hot. They need to make sure they have a plan for him and Dame tonight.

Alex: Anfernee Simons can get hot from deep at any time. LA will need to make a concerted effort to protect the perimeter.

Can the Lakers cover the expected spread, where they are 2.5 point underdogs?

Alex: Definitely. And they'll need to. Despite the absence of James, this is very much a winnable game for LA. The team has just 25 contests left on its schedule, and still needs to make up significant ground to just get into the play-in tournament. Expect a motivated Lakers club to rally.

Noah: Yeah, the Lakers enter an incredibly important stretch in the schedule, and need to win these games against teams above them in the West if they want a shot at the playoffs. The team is feeling good coming off the upset win in Golden State, and I expect the new-look Lakers to continue their momentum into a second consecutive road win over the Blazers.

