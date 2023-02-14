Richardson, February 15 High School ⚽ Game Notice

There are 3 high school ⚽ games in Richardson.
The Macarthur High School - Irving soccer team will have a game with Richardson High School on February 14, 2023, 17:15:00.
Macarthur High School - Irving
Richardson High School
February 14, 2023
17:15:00
Varsity Boys Soccer
The Berkner High School soccer team will have a game with Pearce High School on February 14, 2023, 17:15:00.
Berkner High School
Pearce High School
February 14, 2023
17:15:00
Varsity Girls Soccer
The Pearce High School soccer team will have a game with Berkner High School on February 14, 2023, 17:15:00.
Pearce High School
Berkner High School
February 14, 2023
17:15:00
Varsity Boys Soccer
Comments / 0