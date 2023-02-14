Knox County Election Board visits a historical building

KNOX COUNTY, IND. (WTWO/WAWV) — The first time in over 200 years the Knox County Election Board held their monthly meeting in a historic place.

The Indiana Territorial Capitol Building, also known as the Red House, was Indiana’s 1st Territorial Capitol. The Red House held the very first election in Indiana.

Local historian Richard Day gave a presentation about the history of the building and the first election that was held there.

Knox County Clerk David Shelton said this is important because of this history behind it.

“I’m a great fan of history. This will be the first governmental business conducted in this building since 1811,” Shelton said. “So, it’s just a way of getting out, doing something a little different and showcasing some of the historical sites in Vincennes.”

After renovations were done to the building approval was given to hold Monday night’s meeting.

