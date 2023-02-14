Open in App
Vincennes, IN
See more from this location?
WTWO/WAWV

Knox County Election Board visits a historical building

By Ashley Zukokas,

10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SQ2t7_0kmLyncX00

KNOX COUNTY, IND. (WTWO/WAWV) — The first time in over 200 years the Knox County Election Board held their monthly meeting in a historic place.

The Indiana Territorial Capitol Building, also known as the Red House, was Indiana’s 1st Territorial Capitol. The Red House held the very first election in Indiana.

Local historian Richard Day gave a presentation about the history of the building and the first election that was held there.

Grant dollars to “Strengthen Families” in Knox Co.

Knox County Clerk David Shelton said this is important because of this history behind it.

“I’m a great fan of history. This will be the first governmental business conducted in this building since 1811,” Shelton said. “So, it’s just a way of getting out, doing something a little different and showcasing some of the historical sites in Vincennes.”

After renovations were done to the building approval was given to hold Monday night’s meeting.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Indiana State newsLocal Indiana State
Wabash Valley weekend planner: Feb 25-26
Terre Haute, IN1 hour ago
INDOT announces months-long SR 48 closure by Jasonville
Jasonville, IN20 hours ago
Historic Indiana Theatre donated to Capital Improvement Board
Terre Haute, IN3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Knox officials discuss millions of projects coming in 2023
Vincennes, IN1 day ago
Locals react, potential sport and aquatic facilities
Terre Haute, IN18 hours ago
A new fire station on the way for Sullivan after city receives grant
Sullivan, IN15 hours ago
Facing addiction & ready for change? TH opens new center
Terre Haute, IN20 hours ago
LGBTQ+ concerns grow as contentious bill advances
Terre Haute, IN14 hours ago
Tiny homes project aimed at assisting veterans in need
Terre Haute, IN20 hours ago
Tornado watch issued for Illinois counties, high winds for Indiana
Terre Haute, IN1 day ago
‘All are welcome’ to enjoy a free breakfast this weekend
Terre Haute, IN1 hour ago
12 arrested for child solicitation in Vigo County
Terre Haute, IN2 days ago
Sugar Creek firefighters respond to West Terre Haute house fire
West Terre Haute, IN21 hours ago
TRAFFIC ALERT: Portion of 13th St. Closed in Terre Haute
Terre Haute, IN1 day ago
Bloomfield 63, Bloomington South 62
Bloomington, IN2 days ago
Terre Haute North student gets full ride to Purdue
Terre Haute, IN1 day ago
Indiana State Football releases 2023 schedule
Terre Haute, IN18 hours ago
Clay City tops Riverton Parke, 50-36
Clay City, IN13 hours ago
State identifies woman killed in Washington apartment fire
Washington, IN2 days ago
Terre Haute Firefighter assists victim of New Orleans parade shooting
Terre Haute, IN2 days ago
I70 Westbound has re-opened following semi crash
Marshall, IL2 days ago
Goin’ 2 The Hoop Podcast 2-22-23
Linton, IN1 day ago
One injured after two semi crash on I-70 near Marshall
Marshall, IL2 days ago
Indiana AP High School Boys Basketball Poll rankings
Terre Haute, IN2 days ago
Local firefighter helps save New Orleans shooting victim
Terre Haute, IN1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy