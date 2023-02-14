Open in App
Columbus, OH
See more from this location?
WDTN

Buckeyes stay at No. 13 in latest Associated Press poll

By Orri Benatar,

10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VoOjn_0kmLylr500

COLUMBUS, Ohio ( WCMH ) — The Ohio State women’s basketball team has just four games left in the regular season and kept its previous ranking from last week into this week.

The Buckeyes (21-4, 10-4) have been ranked No. 13 in the new Associated Press poll for the second week in a row. OSU played just once this past week as they defeated Minnesota by 30 points on Wednesday for its first home win since Jan. 19.

College basketball’s top team and defending champions South Carolina solidified its top spot further with a Sunday win over previously unbeaten LSU. The Gamecocks are now the only unbeaten team in the country.

Abby Steiner breaks American 300m indoor record at Millrose Games

Currently, OSU stands in fourth place in the Big Ten standings as they fight to hold on to a quarterfinal berth in March’s Big Ten tournament. The conference tournament begins on March 1 and will be played in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

OSU faces a gauntlet in its final four matches of the year beginning with a contest Monday night at home against No. 2 Indiana at 7 p.m. After a Thursday game at Penn State, the Buckeyes will close the season with a road trip to No. 12 Michigan on Feb. 20 and a Feb. 24 home match against No. 8 Maryland.

AP Poll (Feb. 13, 2023)

1 South Carolina
2 Indiana
3 Stanford
4 Utah
5 LSU
6 UCONN
7 Iowa
8 Maryland
9 Duke
10 Notre Dame
11 Virginia Tech
12 Michigan
13 Ohio State
14 Villanova
15 Oklahoma
16 UCLA
17 Texas
18 Arizona
19 North Carolina
20 Gonzaga
21 Colorado
22 Iowa State
23 UNLV
24 Florida State
25 USC
Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Shrout leads Preble Shawnee to win over W. Liberty-Salem
Shawnee, OH14 hours ago
Raiders drop third straight, fall to Oakland 75-68
Fairborn, OH13 hours ago
Antisemitic graffiti drawn at Ohio park
Columbus, OH6 hours ago
Things to know about the Columbus Crew’s 2023 season
Columbus, OH27 minutes ago
Ohio city considers barring workplaces from asking applicants about their salary, credit history
Columbus, OH1 day ago
Ohio native addresses makeup for women of color
Gahanna, OH1 day ago
‘TikTok famous’ Nigerian food truck to expand in Ohio
Reynoldsburg, OH23 hours ago
Network outage to impact Ohio BMV and some services
Columbus, OH1 hour ago
Luxury wedding venue White Willow Meadows coming to central Ohio
Orient, OH1 day ago
Report: Private college in Ohio most expensive in United States
Gambier, OH2 days ago
Career opportunity: Law enforcement job fair to be held in Columbus
Columbus, OH21 hours ago
Ohio city’s overnight warming centers to close after funding cut early
Columbus, OH5 hours ago
VIDEO: Entire tree, lightbulb taken on Ohio doorbell camera
Columbus, OH1 day ago
VIDEO: Police chase suspects through Columbus neighborhood
Columbus, OH20 hours ago
Rooftop bar atop 28-story hotel opens in Downtown Columbus
Columbus, OH2 days ago
Crews called to Jamestown fire
Jamestown, OH2 days ago
Ohio purse robbery leads to additional stuffed animal theft, police say
Columbus, OH1 day ago
Ohio high school locked down after gun found at school
Reynoldsburg, OH1 day ago
Ohio murder suspects have bonds reduced in court
Columbus, OH2 days ago
Springfield school board responds to alleged racial incident
Springfield, OH14 hours ago
Fentanyl, meth and stolen ATVs found in Ohio drug bust
Glouster, OH1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy