Man charged with murder in Foley deadly shooting
By Summer PooleBrett Greenberg,10 days ago
UPDATE (5:00 p.m.) : The Major Crimes Unit of Baldwin County said they have charged 31-year-old Telvin Knight, of Foley, with the murder of 42-year-old Ronald Barnett.
According to the release, Knight and Barnett were “involved in an argument” and “this information, along with other facts, resulted in Knight being identified as a suspect.”
Knight and his attorney met with investigators on Monday and he was arrested and charged with murder.
According to the release, this still remains an ongoing investigation.
UPDATE (11:17 a.m.): Officials said the victim was 42-year-old Ronald Barnett.
UPDATE: Foley Police said they are investigating a Monday morning deadly shooting on Berry Street as a homicide.
Police have not identified the man they say was shot and killed in the yard of a home there, only three blocks from the Foley Police station.
Police said the man died on the way to the hospital.
FOLEY, Ala. ( WKRG ) — Officials with the Foley Police Department are on the scene of what they are describing as a shooting.
The shooting happened off Highway 59 on Berry Street. This is three blocks from the Foley Police Department. A News 5 crew is on the scene and said there is crime scene tape around a home at the location.
This is an ongoing investigation. WKRG News 5 will update this article when more information becomes available.
