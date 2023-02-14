PHOTOS: Richmond girls’ soccer tryouts

Junior Allie Rodgers dribbles around a post during drills at Monday's tryout. (Kyle Pillar, sports editor)

ROCKINGHAM — The first official day of the 2023 spring sports season kicked off on Monday for the Lady Raider soccer program.

While voluntary workouts have been held the last several weeks, nearly 60 players participated in the first day of tryouts for the varsity and junior varsity teams.

Leading the varsity team through a series of passing, speed and shooting drills was fifth-year head coach Chris Larsen. On the other half of the pitch mirroring the same drills was JV head coach Bennie Howard.

The soccer program will hold two more days of tryouts before the first practices of the season for the varsity and junior varsity teams begin on Thursday.

Richmond will open its season on Monday, Feb. 27, at non-conference Montgomery Central High School.

The Richmond Observer will publish a season preview, complete with video interviews of players and coaches, in the coming weeks.

Below are photos from Monday’s tryout, taken by sports editor Kyle Pillar.