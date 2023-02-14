Open in App
San Diego, CA
See more from this location?
High School Soccer PRO

San Diego, February 15 High School ⚽ Game Notice

10 days ago

There are 4 high school ⚽ games in San Diego.

The Helix Charter High School soccer team will have a game with Point Loma High School on February 14, 2023, 17:00:00.

Helix Charter High School
Point Loma High School
February 14, 2023
17:00:00
Varsity Girls Soccer

The Rancho Bernardo High School soccer team will have a game with Mission Bay High School on February 14, 2023, 17:00:00.

Rancho Bernardo High School
Mission Bay High School
February 14, 2023
17:00:00
Varsity Girls Soccer

The Fallbrook High School soccer team will have a game with San Diego High School on February 14, 2023, 17:00:00.

Fallbrook High School
San Diego High School
February 14, 2023
17:00:00
Varsity Girls Soccer

The Del Norte High School - San Diego soccer team will have a game with Westview High School - San Diego on February 14, 2023, 17:00:00.

Del Norte High School - San Diego
Westview High School - San Diego
February 14, 2023
17:00:00
Varsity Girls Soccer
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Comments / 0

Community Policy