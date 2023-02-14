Snapshot New York: Betty and Al talk about 59 years of marriage

Snapshot New York: Betty and Al's 59 years of marriage 06:31

NEW YORK -- Valentine's Day is a time to celebrate love. We see it in the eyes of newlyweds.

The most famous fairytales end with "happily ever after." But what does that look like? At one home in Wantagh on Long Island, Valentine's Day is a celebration of a life spent together.

Betty and Al have been married for 59 years, and they've known each other for 61.

"We met on a blind date and it was fun. Its was surprising. I didn't like him at all," Betty said.

Like in the movies, the classic "meet cute" led to nuptials.

"When we got the pictures back, they put in two color photos. And that was the first time there were wedding pictures with color! Everything else was black and white," Betty said.

Over the years, they built a family, had careers, and overcame hardships together. They stand in unison as an example of the enduring vitality of love.

"I'm sure we had our little misunderstandings over the 59 years, but you've got to admit when you're wrong and say that you're sorry, and never go to bed mad," Al said.

"We always try to agree on everything," Betty said.

"And you know what? Most of the time she's 100% right," Al said.

"Not really," Betty said, laughing.

"Well, you're right more often than I am," Al said.

"Oh yeah? Well, thank you," Betty said.

A long-lasting relationship is like a fine wine that gets sweeter with time. Another way of looking at it?

"You could also use an onion. As peel back the layers and get to the middle, the middle is sweeter than the outside," Betty said.

"Yeah, well when you peel the onion, you start to cry," Al said.

What's evident is it's not always about the big adventures in life. It's the little moments where love is reaffirmed.

"Like, she makes sure, when I go out, 'Make sure you comb your hair.' I'm like 'Babe, you think I'm going to go out like that?'" Al said.

"Are your shoes tied?" Betty said.

"Little things. They're silly, that you don't even think about," Betty said.

"When I meet my friends and talk about stuff and I say to them, 'Listen, the only time I won in life was when I met my beautiful wife," Al said.

"Aw, so thoughtful," Betty said.