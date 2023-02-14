Open in App
Phoenix, AZ
High School Soccer PRO

Phoenix, February 15 High School ⚽ Game Notice

10 days ago

There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Phoenix.

The Desert Vista High School soccer team will have a game with Pinnacle High School on February 14, 2023, 16:50:00.

Desert Vista High School
Pinnacle High School
February 14, 2023
16:50:00
2023 AIA Boys Soccer Championship

The Amphitheater High School soccer team will have a game with Barry Goldwater High School on February 14, 2023, 17:00:00.

Amphitheater High School
Barry Goldwater High School
February 14, 2023
17:00:00
2023 AIA Boys Soccer Playoffs
