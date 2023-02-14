Phoenix, February 15 High School ⚽ Game Notice

There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Phoenix.
The Desert Vista High School soccer team will have a game with Pinnacle High School on February 14, 2023, 16:50:00.
2023 AIA Boys Soccer Championship
The Amphitheater High School soccer team will have a game with Barry Goldwater High School on February 14, 2023, 17:00:00.
2023 AIA Boys Soccer Playoffs
