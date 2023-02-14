Texas A&M partners with South Texas College for new engineering program

MCALLEN, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — Texas A&M Engineering Academy at South Texas College is a unique and cost-efficient way to help engineering students seamlessly transition from STC to Texas A&M.

The academy will accept qualified students to start their engineering education at STC.

Once students complete two years of coursework, they will automatically be admitted into the Texas A&M College of Engineering to finish their degree.

“Instead of waiting to see if they get accepted to a high-demand prestigious engineering program like A&M, they can do it from their freshman year while they’re at STC,” says South Texas College President, Ricardo Solis.

This program was developed as a way to address the growing need for engineers in the Valley.

Texas A&M University Chancellor John Sharp says, “We’re already doing a lot of advanced manufacturing all over the Rio Grande Valley, but this on engineers is critically important.”

Texas A&M and STC officials will save over $4,000 in tuition and fees each semester while at STC.

Students can also decide whether to complete their degree at College Station or the Higher Education Center in McAllen.

“They’re part of the Aggie network and get a degree from Texas A&M and never have to leave the Rio Grande Valley,” Sharp adds. “That doesn’t exist anywhere in the state of Texas or the United States.”

Students can pursue one of the 22 engineering majors offered within the program – preparing students to fulfill the need for engineers without ever having to leave the valley.

The program will accept applications through June 15 for this upcoming fall semester.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.