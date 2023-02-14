Open in App
Mcallen, TX
See more from this location?
ValleyCentral

Texas A&M partners with South Texas College for new engineering program

By Lesly Hinojosa,

10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IdZns_0kmLt7I700

MCALLEN, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — Texas A&M Engineering Academy at South Texas College is a unique and cost-efficient way to help engineering students seamlessly transition from STC to Texas A&M.

Pay it 4ward: Local teen sews caps for cancer patients

The academy will accept qualified students to start their engineering education at STC.

Once students complete two years of coursework, they will automatically be admitted into the Texas A&M College of Engineering to finish their degree.

“Instead of waiting to see if they get accepted to a high-demand prestigious engineering program like A&M, they can do it from their freshman year while they’re at STC,” says South Texas College President, Ricardo Solis.

This program was developed as a way to address the growing need for engineers in the Valley.

3 bird sightings making a small flap this winter in the Rio Grande Valley

Texas A&M University Chancellor John Sharp says, “We’re already doing a lot of advanced manufacturing all over the Rio Grande Valley, but this on engineers is critically important.”

Texas A&M and STC officials will save over $4,000 in tuition and fees each semester while at STC.

Students can also decide whether to complete their degree at College Station or the Higher Education Center in McAllen.

Program helps students with special needs to become licensed drivers

“They’re part of the Aggie network and get a degree from Texas A&M and never have to leave the Rio Grande Valley,” Sharp adds. “That doesn’t exist anywhere in the state of Texas or the United States.”

Students can pursue one of the 22 engineering majors offered within the program – preparing students to fulfill the need for engineers without ever having to leave the valley.

The program will accept applications through June 15 for this upcoming fall semester.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Jump Start Career Expo underway in McAllen
Mcallen, TX1 day ago
Students from Mexico now earning college credits through STC dual-enrollment program
Mcallen, TX2 days ago
Students and local entrepreneurs to compete for $5K in Business Plan Competition from UTRGV
Edinburg, TX1 day ago
UTRGV receives $6M from the Cancer Prevention Research Institute of Texas
Edinburg, TX2 days ago
BISD holds Children’s Charro Days Parade
Brownsville, TX21 hours ago
Athlete of the Week: Serenity De La Garza
Mcallen, TX23 hours ago
RGV superintendents share student needs to the state
Edinburg, TX3 days ago
Brownsville airport offers $89 non-stop flights to LA
Brownsville, TX17 hours ago
Santa Rosa ISD announces metal detectors installation at two campuses
Santa Rosa, TX2 days ago
Hazmat team called after ‘suspicious container’ found at DHR Health in Edinburg
Edinburg, TX1 day ago
Weslaco ISD elementary to benefit from Charles Butt Foundation
Weslaco, TX3 days ago
Charro Days continues with Illuminated Night Parade
Brownsville, TX17 hours ago
Santa Rosa ISD ramps up campus security measures
Santa Rosa, TX1 day ago
Non-stop to Los Angeles, Orlando from Brownsville
Brownsville, TX1 day ago
Santa Rosa unveils new community basketball court
Santa Rosa, TX2 days ago
Gov. Abbott visits RGV, provides border updates
Weslaco, TX2 days ago
Chief: Device found in Alamo was training device
Alamo, TX1 day ago
Charro Days brings economic growth to Brownsville
Brownsville, TX3 hours ago
‘Have a sense of service and charity’, says bishop of the Lent season
Brownsville, TX1 day ago
Queen Isabella Memorial Causeway maintenance work extends to March
Mcallen, TX1 day ago
Gladys Porter Zoo’s baby giraffe named on his birthday
Brownsville, TX18 hours ago
Fire chief: McAllen City Hall evacuated after ‘sewer smell’
Mcallen, TX20 hours ago
‘Baby Moses Law’ helps to save lives of South Texas babies
Mcallen, TX4 days ago
De La Garza sisters bring home the hardware
Mcallen, TX4 days ago
Nestor Andress to take Sombrero’s Main Stage Friday
Brownsville, TX20 hours ago
Texas Conjunto Music Hall of Fame and Museum officially opens
San Benito, TX4 days ago
McAllen mayor releases statement on death of mother, sister
Mcallen, TX3 days ago
Local lawmakers and educators react to Gov. Abbott’s State of the State Address
Brownsville, TX4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy