Open in App
Muscogee County, GA
See more from this location?
WRBL News 3

MCSO adds 60 charges to gang members disguised as musical artist group in drug trafficking operation

By Simone Gibson,

10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yV6S8_0kmLrF3Q00

COLUMBUS, Ga. ( WRBL ) — The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) announced additional charges were added to validated gang members’ previous charges connected to a June 2022 operation, which led to authorities discovering a drug trafficking organization.

According MCSO, investigators conducted another investigation into the gang members, after the previous operation in June 2022. Authorities originally received intelligence that the gang members were plotting to rob and killed a drug courier in Muscogee County.

Two separate murder trials scheduled for last week resulted in eight guilty pleas. Why?

Base on evidenced confiscated from the June 2022 search operation, MCSO gang investigators determined that the gang members were involved in a drug trafficking organization that operated to appear as a group that sold merchandise and produced music.

The MCSO says, gang investigators obtained probable cause to issue additional warrants for the gang members arrested in June of 2022 under the Georgia Criminal Gang Act this month. As a result, an additional 60 gang charges were added to the their previous charges.

Arrested warrants were issued for the following individuals and executed by the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office:

David Bellamy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05rBrw_0kmLrF3Q00
  • Unlawful for Person/ Employee/Associate w/Criminal Street Gang to Conduct /Participate in Criminal Activity: 16-15-4(A) (four counts)
  • Unlawful to Commit Offense w/intent to Obtain/Earn/Maintain Membership/Increase Status/Position in Gang: 16-15-4(B) (four counts)
  • Unlawful to Acquire/Maintain Thru Gang Activity/Proceeds Derived from Interest/Control of Property: 16-15-4(C) (four counts)

Cordarrold McQueen

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xDkPA_0kmLrF3Q00
  • Unlawful for Person/ Employee/Associate w/Criminal Street Gang to Conduct/Participate in Criminal Activity: 16-15-4(A) (four counts)
  • Unlawful to Commit Offense w/intent to Obtain/Earn/Maintain Membership/Increase Status/Position in Gang: 16-15-4(B) (four counts)
  • Unlawful to Acquire/Maintain Thru Gang Activity/Proceeds Derived from Interest/Control of Property: 16-15-4(C) (four counts)

Marquez Holloway

Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office arrest multiple gang members for drug trafficking
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eei6o_0kmLrF3Q00
  • Unlawful for Person/ Employee/Associate w/Criminal Street Gang to Conduct/Participate in Criminal Activity: 16-15-4(A) x 4 counts
  • Unlawful to Commit Offense w/intent to Obtain/Earn/Maintain Membership/Increase Status/Position in Gang: 16-15-4(B) x 4 counts
  • Unlawful to Acquire/Maintain Thru Gang Activity/Proceeds Derived from Interest/Control of Property: 16-15-4(C) (four counts)

Brandon Scott

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nq38j_0kmLrF3Q00
  • Unlawful for Person/ Employee/Associate w/Criminal Street Gang to Conduct/Participate in Criminal Activity: 16-15-4(A) (four counts)
  • Unlawful to Commit Offense w/intent to Obtain/Earn/Maintain Membership/Increase Status/Position in Gang: 16-15-4(B) (four counts)
  • Unlawful to Acquire/Maintain Thru Gang Activity/Proceeds Derived from Interest/Control of Property: 16-15-4(C) (four counts)

Travis Smith

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bkbZI_0kmLrF3Q00
  • Unlawful for Person/ Employee/Associate w/Criminal Street Gang to Conduct/Participate in Criminal Activity: 16-15-4(A) (four counts)
  • Unlawful to Commit Offense w/intent to Obtain/Earn/Maintain Membership/Increase Status/Position in Gang: 16-15-4(B) (four counts)
  • Unlawful to Acquire/Maintain Thru Gang Activity/Proceeds Derived from Interest/Control of Property: 16-15-4(C) (four counts)

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Georgia State newsLocal Georgia State
Auburn police arrest Georgia man in connection to a suspected drug overdose death
Auburn, AL21 hours ago
“One pill can kill” APD arrest LaGrange man on drug-trafficking; possession charges following victim overdose
Auburn, AL2 days ago
Nine Children, Ages 5 to 17, Shot at Georgia Gas Station; Police Investigating
Columbus, GA2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
$5,000 reward offered for more information about Columbus Lakebottom shooting
Columbus, GA13 hours ago
Seven of nine kids shot at Columbus gas station released from hospital, police say
Columbus, GA20 hours ago
Lee County: Defendant pleads guilty to reckless manslaughter in deadly 2020 crash
Opelika, AL2 days ago
Murder suspect makes first appearance in court
Columbus, GA3 days ago
Opelika police searching for suspects in Hobby Lobby wallet theft
Columbus, GA1 day ago
Inmate found dead at the Troup County Jail
Lagrange, GA3 days ago
East Alabama attorney begins jail time in deadly, distracted driving crash
Opelika, AL1 day ago
Auburn teen faces Terrorist Threat charge in alleged social media posts
Auburn, AL1 day ago
Phenix City: ‘Death Investigation Training Course’ being held for coroners, law enforcement
Phenix City, AL3 days ago
Lee County Convictions Upheld in Appeals Court
Opelika, AL2 days ago
Residental fire claims the life of a LaGrange man
Lagrange, GA23 hours ago
Faith leaders weigh in on Columbus crime spree
Columbus, GA1 day ago
LaGrange Police warns locals about home security system scammers
Lagrange, GA3 days ago
LPD: LaGrange man arrested for shooting on Auburn Avenue following argument
Lagrange, GA3 days ago
44-year-old man succumbs to injuries from LaGrange house fire
Lagrange, GA23 hours ago
West Point Police Department welcomes new chief of police
West Point, GA1 day ago
8 Shootings result in 5 deaths; a violent 72 hours in Columbus
Columbus, GA4 days ago
CPD: Four of nine children injured in shooting discharged from hospital
Columbus, GA5 days ago
Eufaula police investigate weekend shooting, one person injured
Eufaula, AL3 days ago
Three charged with battery on school employee after fight at Jordan High School
Columbus, GA3 days ago
Police investigate fatal Upson County shooting as homicide
Thomaston, GA5 days ago
‘Validated Gang Member’ in custody after shooting at MCSO deputy, K-9 takes down suspect
Columbus, GA6 days ago
Columbus Police Department presents International Walk to School Day Award to local school
Columbus, GA1 day ago
Five-time convicted felon found guilty on drug trafficking, gun crimes
Columbus, GA7 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy